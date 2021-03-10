ZSE putting charges on ZSE Direct withdrawals

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has announced on Twitter that it will start levying bank charges on withdrawals done through the ZSE Direct platform. The full statement reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) wishes to advise stakeholders that it will commence levying bank charges on each withdrawal transaction effected through the ZSE Direct Platform with effect from the 15th of March 2021.

The applicable charge will be 1% of the amount, subject to a minimum of ZWL$150 and a maximum of ZWL$1 000 on each withdrawal. These charges are as per the business conditions of the bank we are currently using on the ZSE Direct Platform.

The ZSE is working on a solution to enable money from sell proceeds on ZSE Direct to be credited into a client’s Direct Account.

Fot any further information or clarification, you can email zsedirect@zse.co.zw