Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

ZESA token purchases will not be working Thursday evening

Posted on by Staff Writer
ZESA, zesa token purchase, tokens, portal

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced in a circular that the ZESA token purchase platform is going to be down this Thursday:

Customer Notice
Interruption of the Electricity Vending System
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that there will be interruption of the Prepaid Electricity Vending system on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 1030pm to Friday, 21 May 2021 at 0600hrs to facilitate for routine maintenance of the system to ensure continued efficient service delivery.
Customers on the prepaid channel are urged to ensure that they purchase enough power to avoid running out of credit during the maintenance period.
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
Stakeholder Relations (17/5/2021)

ZETDC

Thankfully this ZESA token purchase outage isn’t happening near enough to the end of this month or the beginning of the next month as we have seen in the past.

Buy ZESA tokens

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.