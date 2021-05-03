ZIMSEC O Level results out, here’s how to get them online

Its results season, albeit a little later than we are used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a tweet by ZBC, 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Parents and students will be able to access the O Level exam results slips online much like the Grade 7 and A Level results.
However results will be available tonight at 10 PM.
Here’s what you need to do to access them online:
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school that your child took his/her exams.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.
I guess it should be said again that the results will be available at 10 PM, Monday the 3rd of May 2021.