ZIMSEC O Level results out, here’s how to get them online
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted May 3, 2021 in Education · 2 mins read
   
17 comments

Its results season, albeit a little later than we are used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a tweet by ZBC, 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Parents and students will be able to access the O Level exam results slips online much like the Grade 7 and A Level results.

However results will be available tonight at 10 PM.

Here’s what you need to do to access them online:

  • Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
  • Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school that your child took his/her exams.
  • If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
  • You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
  • Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
  • You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.

I guess it should be said again that the results will be available at 10 PM, Monday the 3rd of May 2021.

Comments 17

Tavengwa Prince sova
12 hrs ago

Awesome website

Your email address will not be published.

 

Anonymous
12 hrs ago

Muvuringi praise T

Your email address will not be published.

 

Tebiny Mlambo
10 hrs ago

Seaching fo o level results

Your email address will not be published.

 

    Aurther
    4 hrs ago

    Are they out

    Your email address will not be published.

     

Beauty Chisuko
5 hrs ago

Pliz reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Farai
5 hrs ago

Jus want to view o lever results

Your email address will not be published.

 

    Masvimbo faraimunashe
    4 hrs ago

    Yes

    Your email address will not be published.

     

    Masvimbo faraimunashe
    4 hrs ago

    Help me how to get my results

    Your email address will not be published.

     

      Masvimbo faraimunashe
      4 hrs ago

      Help me how to get my results online

      Your email address will not be published.

       

    Joseph Rainford Mponda
    3 hrs ago

    I’m trying to log in but all the password I’m trying to put are said they are not matching what can I do

    Your email address will not be published.

     

Melisa winnet chizomba
4 hrs ago

Nothing

Your email address will not be published.

 

Loveness Sibanda
4 hrs ago

Hi can you plizzzzy help me with a centre of Luveve High

Your email address will not be published.

 

Anonymous
4 hrs ago

So inconvenient can’t even register what’s going on

Your email address will not be published.

 

    Enerst
    3 hrs ago

    Even me

    Your email address will not be published.

     

Anonymous
3 hrs ago

Shalom shuvai mhonda pliz help me hw to get results online

Your email address will not be published.

 

Henry Gwata
2 hrs ago

I will be pleased if saw my results

Your email address will not be published.

 

Natasha Takudzwa Dzirai
an hour ago

Lord of Mercy

Your email address will not be published.

 

