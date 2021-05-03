ZIMSEC O Level results out, here’s how to get them online

Its results season, albeit a little later than we are used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a tweet by ZBC, 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Parents and students will be able to access the O Level exam results slips online much like the Grade 7 and A Level results.

However results will be available tonight at 10 PM.

Here’s what you need to do to access them online:

advertisement

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.

Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school that your child took his/her exams.

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.

You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)

Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.

You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.

I guess it should be said again that the results will be available at 10 PM, Monday the 3rd of May 2021.