How to get ZIMSEC A-Level results online

ZIMSEC A-Level results are out as per a report from The Herald. Much like the Grade 7 results last year, parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.

You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)

Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.

You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.

As we reported earlier the results will be ready for viewing this Friday the 23rd of April 2021 in the morning.

