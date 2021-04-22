advertisement

How to get ZIMSEC A-Level results online
Staff Writer ( )
Posted Apr 22, 2021 in Education · 1 min read
   
ZIMSEC A-Level results are out as per a report from The Herald. Much like the Grade 7 results last year, parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:

  • Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
  • If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
  • You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
  • Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
  • You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.

As we reported earlier the results will be ready for viewing this Friday the 23rd of April 2021 in the morning.

