How to get ZIMSEC A-Level results online

ZIMSEC A-Level results are out as per a report from The Herald. Much like the Grade 7 results last year, parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.
As we reported earlier the results will be ready for viewing this Friday the 23rd of April 2021 in the morning.