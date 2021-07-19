Is TelOne’s US$99.99 feature phone value for money?

Earlier on we reported on TelOne’s MLS Easy TS 4G feature phone that will go toe-to-toe with Econet’s Kambudzi lineup. In that article, it was clear that the MLS Easy TS 4G was a cut above the Kambudzi 4G Mi-Fi launched by Econet the last month. It is closer to a conventional smartphone than the latter however the pricepoint at US$99.99 is pretty high considering the number of more capable devices that are out there.

A good place to start is the plethora of entry-level itel phones on offer. The A14 goes for US$41.00, the A16 Plus retails for around US$65.00 and the A37 goes for around US$65.00 at GadgetsGuy

All those phones retail for tens of dollars cheaper than TelOne’s feature phone and the US$99.99 price looks even high when we compare stats:

TelOne MLS 4G itel A14 itel A16 itel A37 Battery 1,800 mAh 1,500 mAh 2,050 mAh 3,020 mAh Sim Card Slots 2 2 2 2 Internal Storage 8 GB (expandable up to 32 GB) 8GB (expandable) 8GB (expandable) 16 GB RAM 1 GB 512 MB 512 MB 1 GB Operating System Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition Android™ 10 Go Edition Processor Unspecified 1GHz Spreadtrum SC7731E Spreadtrum SC7731E Quad-core 1.3GHz Screen Size 2.8 inches (touch) 4 inch (full touch) 5 inch (full touch) 5.7 (full touch) Camera 8MP Rear + 3.2 MP Front 2MP Rear + 0.3MP Front 5.0 MP Rear + 2 MP front 5.0 MP Rear + 2 MP front Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 4G Bluetooth 4.0, 3G, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.2, 3G, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, LTE Price US$99.99 US$41.00 US$65.00 US$65.00 Prices via GadgetGuy

As you can see comparatively the entry-level itel phones have a lot more across the board than the TelOne feature phone for far less. The sacrifices you’d be making with the A14 and A16 are 4G connectivity but that is cosmetic compared to everything else those devices offer.

