Is TelOne’s US$99.99 feature phone value for money?

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
TelOne feature Phone, Kambudzi

Earlier on we reported on TelOne’s MLS Easy TS 4G feature phone that will go toe-to-toe with Econet’s Kambudzi lineup. In that article, it was clear that the MLS Easy TS 4G was a cut above the Kambudzi 4G Mi-Fi launched by Econet the last month. It is closer to a conventional smartphone than the latter however the pricepoint at US$99.99 is pretty high considering the number of more capable devices that are out there.

A good place to start is the plethora of entry-level itel phones on offer. The A14 goes for US$41.00, the A16 Plus retails for around US$65.00 and the A37 goes for around US$65.00 at GadgetsGuy

All those phones retail for tens of dollars cheaper than TelOne’s feature phone and the US$99.99 price looks even high when we compare stats:

TelOne MLS 4Gitel A14itel A16itel A37
Battery1,800 mAh1,500 mAh2,050 mAh3,020 mAh
Sim Card Slots2222
Internal Storage8 GB (expandable up to 32 GB)8GB (expandable)8GB (expandable)16 GB
RAM1 GB512 MB512 MB1 GB
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0 MarshmallowAndroid 8.1 Oreo Go EditionAndroid 8.1 Oreo Go EditionAndroid™ 10 Go Edition
ProcessorUnspecified 1GHzSpreadtrum SC7731ESpreadtrum SC7731EQuad-core 1.3GHz
Screen Size2.8 inches (touch)4 inch (full touch)5 inch (full touch)5.7 (full touch)
Camera8MP Rear + 3.2 MP Front2MP Rear + 0.3MP Front5.0 MP Rear + 2 MP front5.0 MP Rear + 2 MP front
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 4GBluetooth 4.0, 3G, Wi-FiBluetooth 4.2, 3G, Wi-FiBluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, LTE
PriceUS$99.99US$41.00US$65.00US$65.00
As you can see comparatively the entry-level itel phones have a lot more across the board than the TelOne feature phone for far less. The sacrifices you’d be making with the A14 and A16 are 4G connectivity but that is cosmetic compared to everything else those devices offer.

4 thoughts on “Is TelOne’s US$99.99 feature phone value for money?

  1. Kkk its too expensive period

    On that article you didn’t even bother to go to the Itel’s P” series all of which are housed with more mAH than the rest

    P36 included offers more battery

    Um not an Itel user or fan but i appreciate the value for money

    Not to mention the Android version 6 Mashmallow in this era kkkk they must be joking

  2. 4G connectivity is “cosmetic”??? You can’t be serious! The screens on those 3G itel phones are what’s cosmetic. That mbudzi’s screen is also a touchscreen – so there is really nothing those itels can do that it can’t do in terms of navigation on apps, it’s only that it’s significantly smaller but bear in mind that such small touchscreens have been here before with the likes of Nokia Asha, Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 Mini, Huawei Ideos, the original Samsung Galaxy Pocket: those were all 2.8inch touchscreens devices WITHOUT a keypad! The A14 and A16 also have less ram and worse cameras than the mbudzi! All they have going for them are bigger displays, bigger batteries (an advantage nullified by those bigger displays) and a newer version of android.
    Those small advantages do not make up for not having 4G – not a chance! Granted this particular model from TelOne is overpriced, but 4G is essential technology now and I would never let anybody I know (in this day and age) buy a 3G only device without trying to intervene and make them see common sense. Itel A14 and A16 are simply NO-GO phones and the mbudzi just needs a 40% pricecut!

    1. True, I don’t think 4G is cosmetic too, but I’m still trying to understand the difference between 4G and LTE. Can someone elaborate.

