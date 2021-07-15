ZERA calls for anyone involved in the electric vehicle industry to join registry

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) released a statement calling on anyone participating in the electric vehicle market to join a registry that will allow the authority to disseminate industry information.

ZERA’s statement reads as follows :

PUBLIC NOTICE



Provisional Registration of Electric Vehicle and Charging Station Importers, Dealers, Technicians and Charging Station Installers



The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) invites all importers, dealers, service technicians of electric powered vehicles and chargers: and installers of related charging equipment to share their contact details on email address admin@zera.co.zw indicating line of business and place of business for provisional registration by the Authority.

The Authority Will use the database developed for purposes of disseminating important technical and commercial sector information in order to ensure adherence to future industry technical standards for safety in the electro-mobility sector.

The Authority is carrying out this exercise ahead of the Electro-Mobility Policy Framework and Roadmap for Zimbabwe, which is under development by Government. The roadmap and policy will pave way for regulations for the industry as well as standards for charging stations which currently being developed.

ZERA on Twitter