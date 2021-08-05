Chad Chawanda: from panel beating to pan-African digital marketing

Chad Chawanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur who has a vested interest in a number of fields. He started out his business journey as a dropout, went into a panel beating business, then quickly pivoted to trade (local and regional) and digital marketing. Chad has a number of companies he is affiliated with namely ADvocado a digital marketing company that has worked with Chicken Hut, Coffee Republik, Last Mile and more.

He is also involved in intra-Africa trade where he has traded in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU). I recently got the opportunity to have a conversation with Chad to talk about the work that he has been doing in the tech and digital space where ADvocado is concerned.

You can download or play the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you can send the word “Podcast” on WhatsApp to 0717 684 274 for a copy.

You can listen to Technikari with Maud Chifamba on these podcast sites & apps

Chad Chawanda also has a podcast called SCIX Africa Trade Talks which you can check out with the link here.

Other Technikari Episodes you should check out

Maud Chifamba became the youngest ever student enrolled by the University of Zimbabwe in 2012 and here’s her story.

Maud Chifamba: UZ’s youngest ever student at 14, now a Chartered Account

The infamous 2% Tax, EcoCash’s currency manipulation allegations and more with former member of the RBZ’s Monetary Policy Committee Eddie Cross.

Eddie Cross: Zim should have a 5% transaction tax, halve PAYE & no company tax

Africa’s first Kyokushin World Champion Shihan Samson Muripo has a documentary about his life now airing at Yakontent. We recently had the opportunity to talk to the man himself about the production and his extraordinary life.

Africa’s 1st karate world champion now has a docuseries & here’s more about it from the man himself