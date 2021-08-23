Full Text: In a shock move TelOne suspends their Data rollover facility

In a shocking move, TelOne has just announced that they are suspending their data rollover facility. The rollover facility was only introduced in March of this year two years after ZOL who introduced their own form of rollover in 2019. With a rollover, you would get an extra 30 days to use up your leftover data provided you made another purchase in the same ensuing month.

In their announcement suspending data rollover TelOne blamed technical issues that made it not worthwhile to continue to offer the facility. It’s not clear how ZOL does it or whether they use the same software as TelOne. Also, TelOne were at pains to point out that this change will only be affecting new bundle purchases. Below is the full text of the notice:

PUBLIC NOTICE 23 August 2021 Dear Valued TelOne Clients We wish to advise our valued clients of the suspension of the data roll over facility with immidiate effect. This is owing to the unremtting failurs on the host platform which has been affecting overall service offering and quality rendering the facility impossible to sustain. The facility discontinuation will affect new bundle purchases and will not affect running bundles. The company will continue to explore available alternatives that can support efficient client service and experience. We are committed to ensure the best service experience at the lowest possible cost and will keep you updated on new developments in due course. For technical support, billing or eqnuries please call our 24 hour Contact Centre on toll free (from landlines) 950 and (024) 2700950 from other networks. You can also reach us through Chommie on WhatsApp number +263718700950 TelOne Mangement