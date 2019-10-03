ZOL On A Roll As It Introduces Data Rollover For Wibroniks Users

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Fresh off from introducing it’s LTE data SIM Card that’s offering the best deal in town, ZOL has now introduced a data rollover facility for it’s Wibroniks fans. Data Rollover allows Wibroniks users to carry over and use unused data in the following month or given days.

advertisement

Before yesterday, ZOL’s Fibroniks users were the only ones enjoying this privilege of rolling over their data. ZOL says that users, will be able to rollover the data up to a maximum of 15 days for certain packages and 30 days for other packages. After those 15 or 30 days, the data that was rolled-over will finally expire. Here are data rollovers for all packages:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares