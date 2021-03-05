TelOne finally introduces data rollover

TelOne has been doing it big of late. Earlier this week we reported on the state-owned ISP introducing Data Sharing and today TelOne has now added on to that by introducing data rollover.

Introducing Data Rollover! Now you can utilize your unused data balance in the next month. Terms and Conditions apply. #rollover #BringingYouTogether #stayconnected pic.twitter.com/AF32RqSsmH — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) March 5, 2021

For those who have been around the block, you’ll know that data rollover isn’t a new thing. ZOL did something similar for its customers back in 2019.

However, this is a really good move by TelOne because it means that their customers will be able to utilise any leftover data the following month. So if your internet usage varies from month to month. By that I mean you sometimes exceed your data cap and other times you fall well short, you won’t have to worry in the event of the latter. You will now get another 30 days to use up to use the remaining data from last month’s purchase.

In the announcement about the data rollover, TelOne also seems to have snuck in a new data band. If you look at the image in the tweet above there is a new 100 GB Home Surfer package. This makes sense because there was a massive gap between the 60GB Home Premier and the 120 GB Home Night.

Now TelOne customers can get something that is in the middle of the road of that divide if they so wish.

It looks like TelOne (albeit belatedly) is apologising to its customers for the persistent system upgrades that were common last year. Hopefully, the ISP can keep this up and release more packages and give ZOL and Utande stiffer competition.