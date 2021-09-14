Mutsapuri, a local logistic startup charging ZWL$100 per delivery

While scrolling around on the interwebs I found what is one of the most exciting initiatives I have personally seen in some time. There is a local logistics startup called Mutsapuri that is a youth and community-focused company, charging a very reasonable rate.

The first reason why Mutsapuri has excited me is the means by which this startup is entering the fulfilment space. They are using ordinary bicycles and motivated individuals to meet their community’s needs. The second thing is that they deliver almost anything.

According to a flyer posted on Facebook, you can get your gas refilled, order groceries for pick up, medical prescriptions and anything else you might need. The final thing is the rate they are charging. Mutsapuri’s fee starts from ZWL$100 per delivery and that’s a lot cheaper than many alternatives out there.

This price according to the startup’s founder, Jeoffrey Ncube, is to make their services as widely available as possible. He said that they are aware of the needs of the elderly in their community as well as civil servants and want deliveries to be affordable.

The only knock on the service is that at the moment it is only operating in Waterfalls and surrounding areas. However, there are plans to expand the service when resources allow.

