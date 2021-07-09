Thumeza, the local logistics startup that is a finalist in a US$750K accelerator

Thumeza, is a local startup that offers financing to small scale logistics operators. It was recently named as one of the 10 finalists for the Telecel Group under its Africa Startup Initiative Program (ASIP) and Startupbootcamp Afritech US$750K accelerator along with another Zimbabwean startup called Dawa Health.

I got the opportunity to “virtually” sit down with Thumeza’s CEO and founder Gugulethu Siso to talk about the company and what it has been doing, as well as its participation in the Telecel Group (ASIP) and Startupbootcamp Afritech Accelerator.

You can play or download the podcast with the link below:

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data. Alternatively, you can download the podcast on WhatsApp by sending the word “Podcast” to 0717 684 274.

You can listen to Technikari with Gugu from Thumeza on these podcast sites & apps:

