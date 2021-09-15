Techzim

Simon Nyamuda: Managing Director at 22, now Young Executive of the Year

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Simon Nyamuda

Today I was joined by Simon Nyamuda, Managing Director of Compulink Systems. His, is an interesting journey of taking the reigns of a business at the tender age of 22 and leading the company forward. His remarkable work has not gone unnoticed as he was named IODz Young Director of the Year for 2019 and Outstanding Entrepreneurial Sales Executive at the Zimbabwe CEO Awards

