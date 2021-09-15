Simon Nyamuda: Managing Director at 22, now Young Executive of the Year

Today I was joined by Simon Nyamuda, Managing Director of Compulink Systems. His, is an interesting journey of taking the reigns of a business at the tender age of 22 and leading the company forward. His remarkable work has not gone unnoticed as he was named IODz Young Director of the Year for 2019 and Outstanding Entrepreneurial Sales Executive at the Zimbabwe CEO Awards

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “hi” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

