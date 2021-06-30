Bitcoin price fluctuations and how Zim is being lapped in the crypto adoption race

Bitcoin and altcoin price fluctuation is a complex topic to get to the bottom of. There are a number of factors that influence their price. Some factors are apparent while others are in the realm of speculation. To shed light on what causes the dips and peaks in the price of Bitcoin we were joined by Financial Services Lawyer Prosper Mwedzi who if you remember is pushing a private cryptocurrency bill to get Zimbabwe legislation that supports alternative currencies.

We also talked about how crypto adoption in Zimbabwe is being held back by the lack of interest from financial authorities like the RBZ. Blockchain Technology isn’t only useful when it comes to money but has brought forth innovations like smart contracts and insurance that would be very useful in Zimbabwe.

You can play or download the podcast with the link below:

