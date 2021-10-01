Econet schedules system maintenance, data services may be affected

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe sent an SMS to customers notifying them of two scheduled system maintenance exercises that are happening in the coming days.
The message from Econet reads as follows:
Dear Customer.
We have scheduled system upgrades from midnight to 2am on 02 & 06 Oct. This may affect data services. Please bear with us during this periodEconet
