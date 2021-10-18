Get 5GB for only ZWL$500 from NetOne

Netone is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is offering this generous bundle to all its customers – 5GB for ZWL$500.

Celebrate NetOne’s 25th Anniversary with 5GB Anniversary Bundle. Purchase the 5GB data bundle (valid for 25hrs) for $ZWL 500 & earn entry into the weekly draw. Entry into all weekly draws earns entry into the monthly draw. Stand a chance to win phones, MiFis devices and airtime. NetOne on Twitter

The data will only be available for 25hrs and so only consider if you can utilise it. In my neighbourhood, there is no way I would be able to use even half of that 5GB in 25 hours.

You might want to take advantage in any case. Remember there is a tariff hike with effect from tomorrow, 19 Oct.