Brace yourselves, NetOne is hiking data bundle tariffs

Posted on by Staff Writer
State-owned mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne announced on social media that it will be increasing bundle tariffs tomorrow the 19th of October 2021.

Here is NetOne’s post on the bundle tariff review:

Public Notice

Review of Bundle Tariffs

Please be advised that we are reviewing our bundle tariffs with effect from 19 October 2021.

To view all new tariffs please dial *171# from the 19th of October

NetOne on Twitter

  2. It seems data was affordable during the USD era. Now it’s even much more expensive. 1usd would get us 1gig data, now it is five-fold even in USD.

