State-owned mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne announced on social media that it will be increasing bundle tariffs tomorrow the 19th of October 2021.
Here is NetOne’s post on the bundle tariff review:
Public Notice! pic.twitter.com/XkKgysgLQV— NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) October 17, 2021
Public Notice
Review of Bundle Tariffs
Please be advised that we are reviewing our bundle tariffs with effect from 19 October 2021.
To view all new tariffs please dial *171# from the 19th of OctoberNetOne on Twitter
2 thoughts on “Brace yourselves, NetOne is hiking data bundle tariffs”
Just think how stable Zim would have been if we and stuck to Usd and focused on that.
It seems data was affordable during the USD era. Now it’s even much more expensive. 1usd would get us 1gig data, now it is five-fold even in USD.