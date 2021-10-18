Brace yourselves, NetOne is hiking data bundle tariffs

State-owned mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne announced on social media that it will be increasing bundle tariffs tomorrow the 19th of October 2021.

Here is NetOne’s post on the bundle tariff review:

Public Notice Review of Bundle Tariffs Please be advised that we are reviewing our bundle tariffs with effect from 19 October 2021. To view all new tariffs please dial *171# from the 19th of October NetOne on Twitter

You should also read