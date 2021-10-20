The rainy season is upon us: here are the precautions ZESA wants you to take

It’s the time of year again when the skies open up and I am sure we are all thankful because the heat was getting unbearable. However, as we all know the prevailing weather doesn’t mix well with electricity, so ZESA has put out a circular on the precautions you need to take. The statement is as follows:

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS DURING THE RAINY SEASON

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers to take all the necessary precautions and measures in the use of electricity and its infrastructure to protect lives during the rainy season. All customers are urged to observe the following guidelines and safety measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property:



 Avoid getting into contact with electricity infrastructure, especially

substations, poles and power cables, whether dangling or not,



 Avoid touching any downed power lines and report such

occurrences to the nearest ZETDC Customer Service Centre,



 Do not touch electrical equipment or appliances when wet, with

wet hands or when standing in water,



 Avoid getting into flooded, submerged and flowing water as there

is the danger of getting into contact with electrical cables and

getting electrocuted,



 Do not lean against electrical poles, cables and any other related

materials and equipment as that would lead to loss of life,



 Turn off power at the mains when gadgets are not in use,



 Use surge protectors to guard your electrical gadgets against

damage due to lightning strikes and unplug all electrical gadgets

and



 When it is raining, do not use any metal sinks, showers and tubs

as they can cause electrocution.



Stakeholder Relations (19/10/2021)

