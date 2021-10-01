Techzim

ZSE gets authorisation to be a central securities depository

ZSE Securities

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) today announced that it has been granted permission by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) to be a Central Securities Depository (CSD).

Commencement of the ZSE Central Securities Depository Operations


The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is pleased to advise stakeholders that it has been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (“SECZ”) to commence its Central Securities Depository (“CSD”) operations with effect from 01 October 2021.


Stakeholders are advised that the launch of the ZSE CSD will not affect
their trading or custodial relationships.


The ZSE wishes to thank SECZ, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, stockbrokers, custodians and various market participants for the support rendered in the process to establish the ZSE CSD.

ZSE on Twitter

What the impact of the ZSE becoming a CSD on Chengeta CSD which I believe is the only CSD in Zimbabwe to date.

  1. What the impact of the ZSE becoming a CSD on Chengeta CSD which I believe is the only CSD in Zimbabwe to date.

