ZSE gets authorisation to be a central securities depository

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) today announced that it has been granted permission by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) to be a Central Securities Depository (CSD).

Commencement of the ZSE Central Securities Depository Operations



The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is pleased to advise stakeholders that it has been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (“SECZ”) to commence its Central Securities Depository (“CSD”) operations with effect from 01 October 2021.



Stakeholders are advised that the launch of the ZSE CSD will not affect

their trading or custodial relationships.



The ZSE wishes to thank SECZ, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, stockbrokers, custodians and various market participants for the support rendered in the process to establish the ZSE CSD.

