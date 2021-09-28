Techzim

ZSE Direct transactions hit $30 million last month

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s online trading platform ZSE Direct recorded a 500% increase in transactions last month. This disclosure was made at the recently concluded Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) by the company’s Head of Business Development, Anymore Taruvinga.

“We started the year at about $5 million as of January this year; it went up to about $15 million in April now we are close to $30 million worth of transactions per month in August,”

via The Chronicle

