Applications for Google’s Startups Accelerator Africa are open

Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa is a three-month accelerator program for seed to Series A technology startups across the African continent.

The accelerator is designed to bring the best of Google’s programs, products, people and technology to startups that leverage machine learning and AI in their company today or plan to in the future. In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for founders, specialized training, media opportunities and access to Google’s network of engineers and experts.

“We are honoured to have yet another opportunity to connect with African innovators and empower them through the seventh class of Google For Startups Accelerator Africa. We know that, as with previous classes, we are on the cusp of uncovering more outstanding technology-led solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, developed by Africans themselves”

Andy Volk, Google’s developer and startup ecosystem efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa. (via Disrupt Africa)

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa accepts applications from startups located in Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Applications close on the 14th of January 2022 and you can find the form with the link here.

