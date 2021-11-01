If your startup is climate focused, check out this US$14K accelerator

Africa ClimAccelerator is the first Pan-African climate accelerator focused on supporting the most promising climate impact ideas and those who put the objective of enhancing sustainability at the forefront of their own mission and growth.

The programme is being funded by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) with GrowthAfrica and Carbon Trust coming in as partner organisations.

“Climate change is among Africa’s greatest challenges that can be solved through innovation and building market appropriate solutions towards realising the continent’s climate goals. The collaborative ClimAccelerator programme shares in our mission to grow the scope of business success in Africa, and we are energised to be working with climate-focused ventures,” Ian Lorenzen, executive director and partner at GrowthAfrica (via Disrupt Africa)

The 6-month long accelerator will provide the support African startups need to validate their start-up’s business model, build solid customer traction, structure their organizations, prepare them to raise early-stage funding, and explore how they can generate maximum social and environmental benefit.

“The Carbon Trust is excited to be working with promising entrepreneurs from across Africa, seeking to overcome market barriers and accelerate clean technologies. We look forward to working closely with Climate-KIC and GrowthAfrica, bringing together decades of experience in climate innovation and business scaling for this programme” David Aitken, director of innovation at Carbon Trust (via Disrupt Africa)

Eligibility criteria

Startups developing transformative climate solutions.

With an existing proof of concept.

Startups must be registered or plan to register

The team/startup should be committed to participating in the programme activities.

Team/startup is expected to work in an English-speaking environment

Benefits of joining

1. Maximise your climate and social impact

2. Access to specialised business knowledge and expertise

3. Access a network of business and technical mentors

4. Peer-to-peer learning

5. Connect with investors

6. Funding support- €12,000 (around US$14,000) in grant funding

7. Join a growing community

Applications close on the 7th of November 2021 and you can find the form with the link here.