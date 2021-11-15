Electricity supply stabilising says Ministry of Energy

Last week the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) said that there was a major technical fault at the Hwange Power Station that was set to cause load shedding nationwide. In a follow up to that announcement the Ministry of Energy has released a statement saying that Units at Hwange are coming back online and the electricity supply situation is stabilising.

The statement on the electricity situation from the Ministry of Energy reads as follows:

UPDATE ON POWER SUPPLY SITUATION BY HON. DR. JENFAN MUSWERE (ACTING MINISTER OF ENERGY AND POWER DEVELOPMENT) Following the technical challenges that have been affecting our generation units at the Hwange Power Station, I am pleased to announce that there is a return of service of some units that had been affected by a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station. The technical team and management have been making concerted efforts to bring normalcy and enhance sustained generation. Most of the Units are back at Hwange with Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare power stations also contributing to the national grid. Furthermore, operations at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station are stable as all the units are now back in service following the recovery from a regional power system disturbance that resulted in a loss of interconnection across the region in the past week. The power shortage has been further exacerbated by the shortage of imports from the region as some utilities are also experiencing similar power deficits. Accordingly, the power utility will further reduce load shedding and consumers are advised to use the available power sparingly to minimize the prospects of load shedding. We would like to thank all stakeholders for their patience and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Hon. Dr. Jenfan Muswere (15/11/21)