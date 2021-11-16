UNICEF & Impact Hub Hre testing Guta, a blockchain nutrition system for schools

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Impact Hub Harare are prototyping an application called Guta. The app is a blockchain solution that will help children and schools improve nutritional standards.

“After a long year of planning around many lockdowns, building the technology and working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education, we are happy to introduce the pilot study of the project at Mutasa primary school with 400+ students participating.” Impact Hub Harare on Facebook

The goal of the Guta System is to encourage students to purchase and consume healthy food at school by way of an easy-to-use application. The system also assists the vendors with online personal mobile shops so they can track their sales. Additionally, Guta also allows parents to see what their children purchase at schools and “gamefies” healthy eating.

The release date for the app to the wider public is yet to be revealed but it is encouraging to see an initiative that helps both students in attaining a balanced diet as well as the informal sector vendors who sell food and other items to school children.

You should also check out

While we are on the subject of blockchain technology, earlier this year we had a conversation with Prosper Mwedzi, a financial services lawyer, cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiast about the local use cases for the crypto and adjacent tech in Zimbabwe.