Breaking down cryptos, potential regulation & opportunities in the Zimbabwean context

We held a Twitter Space breaking down a study that was done by The Zimbabwe Blockchain Technology Think Tank called “Towards Virtual Asset Regulation and Adoption of Blockchain Technology in Zimbabwe’s Context”.

The think tank itself comprised of

Hon Advocate Fortune Chasi, MP

Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, MBChB, Opththamology

Dr Immaculate Motsi-Omoijiade, PHD (she/her) Cryptocurrency

Prosper Mwedzi, M.Law (Hons), Solicitor (England and Wales) Twitter (@prosmoon)

Kudzai Mubaiwa, B.Commerce Hons (Banking), Masters (Development Finance)

Osmas Chiurunge, Software Engineer, B.Computing

Norman Chimuka (Partner), Chimuka Mafunga Commercial Attorneys

Tonderai Sena (Associate), Chimuka Mafunga Commercial Attorneys

We were joined in the Space by members of The Zimbabwe Blockchain Technology Think Tank to discuss the study as well as go over the regulatory landscape, pain points for value preservation due to the depreciating Zim dollar and entrepreneurship in Zimbabwe. Below is the recording of the Space for anyone who was unable to be part of it as it happened.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

You can download the study and Prosper Mwedzi’s private Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Bill with the links below:

Towards Virtual Assets Regulation and Adoption of Blockchain Technologies in Zimbabwe’s Context

Zimbabwe Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets Business Bill

