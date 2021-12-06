Econet introduces US$1 for 15 voice mins, 150 MB data & 15 SMSes bundle promotion

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile network operator, has introduced a new US$1 “Dhola Chete Super bundle” promotion that the mobile network operator says will offer more convenience and greater airtime purchase options for its customers.

The company said the promotion, which coincides with the start of the festive season, will help its customers stay connected over the festive period.

"This is just another way we want to ensure friends and families stay connected this festive season," Fungai Mandiveyi, Econet group spokesperson

The ‘Dhola Chete Super bundle’ promotion consists of 15 voice minutes, 150 megabytes (MB) of data and 15 SMSes. The package, which can be purchased using hard currency (physical US dollars) and via FCA accounts, targets customers with free funds and those with access to foreign currency.

"While gathering as family and friends will continue to be a challenge this holiday season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it should not stop our valued customers from connecting with their loved ones from wherever they might be, in different parts of the world," Fungai Mandiveyi, Econet group spokesperson

The new US$1 bundle, available at selected Econet shops countrywide, is valid for a day (24 hours). All expired values are however not redeemable, even if one purchases another bundle. Mandiveyi said customers will also get an additional free 50MB of data that customers can use to access the Buddie Beatz music application, whenever they purchase the all-in-one bundle.

Econet recently embarked on an ambitious network expansion programme where it is upgrading some of its existing base stations to 4G (LTE) and adding 130 new sites by the end of this year.

The upgrade will increase network capacity and quality of service, allowing Econet to offer super-fast mobile internet speeds, improved voice quality and reduced incidences of dropped calls in various geographical regions across the country. The investment will also ensure that customers who only had access to 2 and 3G sites, will be able to access fast mobile data for the first time through the LTE/4G network.

"The network expansion programme will help improve the customer experience and allow Econet customers to leverage the company's digital capabilities and all the benefits they bring," Fungai Mandiveyi, Econet group spokesperson

The mobile network operator, this week also announced plans to roll out 5G in the coming few months.

