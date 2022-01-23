Denmark via Mazowe built Wa-Faya’s app; Zim developers anything is possible

Takudzwa Shamhu is a local developer who works for Pleo, a Danish fintech firm that creates solutions to manage business expenses. We recently had a chat with him about his very interesting journey from working at Telco after graduating from Chinhoyi University to ending up in Europe. Oh… and how he built Wa-Faya’s app in just six months.

He shared also shared some of the lessons he learned from his journey and how Zimbabwean developers can take advantage of international opportunities.

You can listen, download or watch this episode of Technikari with the links below:

