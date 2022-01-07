Govt scraps CBZ US$20 e-passport application fee

It looks like the government has come to its senses and scrapped the US$20 application fee for e-passports according to Statutory Instrument No. 3 of 2022.

The SI reads as follows:

Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022. [CAP. 4:01 Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations. 2022 IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has, in terms of section 22 of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 4:01]. made the following regulations:— 1. These regulations may be cited as the Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2022. 2. For the purposes of these regulations—”passport” means a machine-readable passport or an electronically-readable passport. 3. The Minister has fixed passport fees as specified in the Schedule. SCHEDULE FEES The fees payable for obtaining one’s passport shall be— (a) passport issued on non-emergency basis……………………USD$100,00 (b) emergency passport ……………………………………………………….USDS200.00. 4. The Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2021, published in Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021, are repealed. Via Pindula News

The nominal fee of US$20 has been removed from what we saw in SI 273 of 2021

So, if you were for some reason unaware, there was a US$20 application fee for the new e-passports that had to be paid to either CBZ Bank or First Capital Bank. This fee was shrouded in mystery because no one understood why we had to make the e-passport application process even more cumbersome by adding an unnecessary step.

Furthermore, CBZ Bank and First Capital’s commission for handling the transaction were not disclosed. This was worrying because there are millions of Zimbabweans who are flocking to get passports meaning that CBZ and First Capital Bank were going to make some serious money off the application fee commissions.

No prizes for guessing that 2022 would kick off with 2020 and 2021 walk backs on policies that should have been put to the public before passing them…

You should also read