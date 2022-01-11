ZESA resumes rehabilitation work at Kariba Power Station

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has, in a statement, said that it has resumed work at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station after suspending work to reduce load shedding over the festive season.

ZESA statement reads as follows:

RESUMPTION OF KARIBA SOUTH HYDROPOWER STATION DAM WALL REHABILITATION WORKS



ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders countrywide on the resumption of rehabilitation works for the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project. The works had been temporarily shelved effective the 16th of December 2021, resulting in minimal load shedding during the festive season.



Following the Zambezi River Authority’s request to reduce generation levels at the Kariba North and Kariba South power stations, some units at the Kariba South Power station will be taken out of service daily to allow for completion of critical works on the dam wall, resulting in reduced generation levels and load curtailment. The expected completion date of the rehabilitation project is 25 January 2022, and stakeholders will be notified on the progress in due course.



Consumers are urged to use available power sparingly to minimize effects of curtailment.

Stakeholder Relations (11/01/2022)

