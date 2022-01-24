Zim startups! Apply to pitch your ideas at Africa Tech Summit 2022!!

Africa Tech Summit has opened applications to the 2022 edition of Pitch Live at the fourth Africa Startup Summit. Ten start-ups will be selected to present their company’s solution and overall ask on stage to an audience of 500 + leaders in the African tech ecosystem that include investors, corporates, accelerators, and media.

The Africa Startup Summit is part of the fourth annual Africa Tech Summit taking place live and in-person in Nairobi on February 23rd – 24th and includes the Africa Money & DeFi Summit and the Africa Mobile Summit. The two-day event will continue to showcase Africa’s rapidly moving start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial talent while bringing together tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players.

Startups from around Africa will be selected by the Africa Tech Summit team and given the chance to pitch their business and their current ask – whether funding, partnership, or other – live on stage to the audience of local and international decision-makers.

“We are delighted to welcome back African startups to Pitch Live on stage at Africa Tech Summit. While the last two years have been very challenging globally, many tech ventures across the continent have flourished with exciting new start-ups on the rise. Supporting the ecosystem and creating a platform for these startups to connect with investors and corporates is what the Africa Startup Summit is all about.” Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit (ATS)

Selected ventures will also have access to the full event, which features three Summits, and take part in the wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions taking place. Startups must be African (have at least one African co-founder or headquartered in Africa); less than five years old; have at least an MVP ideally with existing traction; have raised less than $1 million in external funding, and have a current “ask”.

“While applications are open to all sectors, we are really looking forward to seeing ventures tackling climate, water, sustainability and driving positive change, as well as the new wave of DeFi and Web3.0 ” he added. Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit (ATS)

Startups must be able to attend the Summit in Nairobi in person. Applications are open, until January 31st, with applications to be reviewed on a rolling basis. Apply to Pitch Live Now

