Econet Wireless has announced that their billionaire founder, Strive Masiyiwa, has stepped down from the board of directors of the ZimbabweStock Exchange listed Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited.
Masiyiwa had been on the board since the founding of the company although he has not been resident in Zimbabwe for many years.
Announcement given to ZSE.
What started with Econet for Strive Masiyiwa morphed into a truly gigantic empire. In all this, Econet no doubt remained dear to him, being the first child of sorts. The man has so much on his plate now and I imagine that’s why he is stepping down now. The Econet boat seems steady enough, even as he has been physically absent, the company has thrived.
Also, being a major shareholder, he will retain control over the board through strategic board appointments. Not to worry for him in that regard. Remember he is not on the EcoCash board but his daughter is on there, and you can bet your bottom dollar that their visions for the company align quite well.
We recently found out that Masiyiwa was appointed as a member on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation board. I guess as a billionaire, now he can focus on that and other work that’s truly in his heart. The man does have other philanthropic enterprises and so his time will be well accounted for.
What do you think of this new journey for Zimbabwe’s richest man? Will Econet survive without their founder? Does this mean he is satisfied with the current leadership and succession policies to be hands-off like this? You let us know what you think in the comments below.
6 thoughts on “Breaking: Strive Masiyiwa retires from Econet Board”
This is good. Econet has to evolve from a dictatorship to a mordern company were innovation is valued. The departure of Fayaz King was the first step. The whole culture were things were being done because Strive said so was killing the company. Everyone was scared of questioning Strive’s decision. When the guy launched Kwese some of us knew TV was a content game. Strive was trying to compete on the technology front. You don’t have to like soccer to know most men pay for DSTV to watch sport and women pay to watch South African soapies. Why not create the content first? Dare you question Strive’s inspired decisions then his enforcer then, Fayaz King, would kick you out.
I hope they also kick out some dead wood in the engineering and IT departments.
Yes a shareholder has got the right to be employed in the company but sometimes its resilience is tested by non-interference in the affairs of the company especially when it comes to strategic decision making.This move clearly shows the trust Mr Masiyiwa has in the remaining board with regards to issues to do with corporate governance etc.It will also give him some room to focus on other key duties in various boards he sits.
Kushanda nepfungwa nesimba kwakanaka zveshuwa.
“Paper” retirement. If he can still call the CEO to give “advice” and also influence board selections, he is still in! Masiyiwa is a dictator who does not want anyone questioning his decisions, as those with internal “files” can testify.
if he wholly owns the company then whatever bad things you say dont count.
This man suffered enough to launch Econet and he managed to execute his idea very well. Those who say he was a dictator are criminals who worked for Econet and failed to steal from him. No one can start a company and let someone come and destroy it by making decisions which are not in the best interests of the company. Masiyiwa guarded his baby jealously. Start yr own Company we wanna see if u dont do the same. No one want to lose. Zimbos vanoda kungoshora instead of celebrating him as a Hero. Econet saved Zim when it was at its lowest. We suffer cz we hate successful people instead of learning from them.