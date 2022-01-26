Strive Masiyiwa’s net worth is now at US$2.7 billion – Forbes

Econet Group Founder Strive Masiyiwa’s net worth has been estimated at US$2.7 billion according to Forbes’ latest rankings. Masiyiwa is now in 10th place tied with South Africa’s Jacobus Petrus “Koos” Bekker, the founding director of African Telecommunications giant MTN and later became Chairman of Naspers (DStv’s parent company).

“Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Africa’s wealthiest are richer than they have been in eight years. As a group, the continent’s 18 billionaires are worth an estimated $84.9 billion–15% more than twelve months ago and the largest combined tally since 2014 when there were 28 African billionaires.” Forbes

Top of the list is, of course, Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dankoke whose estimated net worth is 13.9 billion with Johann Rupert & Family (Compagnie Financiere Richemont South Africa) and Nicky Oppenheimer & Family (De Beers Diamonds, South Africa) coming in second and third with US$11 billion and US$8.7 billion respectively.

Forbes noted that an increase in stock prices from Nigeria to Zimbabwe greatly improved the fortunes of Africa’s Richest people. The publication used the stock markets and the currency exchange rates as of 19/01/2022 in its methodology to arrive at the valuations. How Forbes was able to make sense of the Zimbabwean exchange rate and the stock market is beyond me. Estimating Strive Masiyiwa net worth locally would have Forbes undertaking the same financial gymnastics we endure day-to-day. I dare say it might be the same for all the billionaires in their local contexts.

Anyway for Strive Masiyiwa, this is just another in a long list of achievements. In 2020 he was appointed to the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix’s board and has been the figure of Africa’s COVID 19 effort after being appointed the Special Envoy to the African Union (AU) on COVID-19.

Africa’s Billionaires Top 10 Forbes

Rank Name Net Worth (US$, Million) Industry 1. Aliko Dangote 13900 Manufacturing 2. Johann Rupert & family 11000 Fashion & Retail 3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family 8700 Metals & Mining 4. Nassef Sawiris 8600 Construction & Engineering 5. Abdulsamad Rabiu 7000 Diversified 6. Mike Adenuga 6700 Diversified 7. Issad Rebrab & family 5100 Food & Beverage 8. Naguib Sawiris 3400 Telecom 9. Patrice Motsepe 3100 Metals & Mining 10. Koos Bekker 2700 Media & Entertainment 10. Strive Masiyiwa 2700 Telecom

