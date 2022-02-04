Grade 7 results are out, here’s how to access them online

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 Results are out according to a report by The Herald. ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Prof. Eddie Mwenje said that the parents and students can access the results from the portal starting today.

“Heads of schools will be able to collect the results from their respective Zimsec regional offices from Monday, February 7, 2022,” Prof. Eddie Mwenje, ZIMSEC Board Chairperson (via The Herald)

In a report by ZimLive, the pass rate was up by 4.02% to 41.13%. However, the number of candidates fell by 0.6% from 327,559 in 2020 to 325,573 in 2021. Of those candidates, 51.3% were female and 48.68% were male.

You can access the results through ZIMSEC’s portal with the link below:

Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:

1. Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.

2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].

3. Select the region where your school is located and proceed to the instructions for registration.

Option B- Via direct access to your school’s region:

1. The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.

Region Description Portal Address R1 and R6 HARARE and MASVINGO https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw R2 and R5 MUTARE and MIDLANDS https://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw R4, R9 & R10 BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH https://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw R3, R7 & R8 MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST https://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw

2. Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for the region where your school is located.

For account creation and other Grade 7 results info please use the ZIMSEC manual in the link below:

You should also check out