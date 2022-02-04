Grade 7 results are out, here’s how to access them online

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 Results are out according to a report by The Herald. ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Prof. Eddie Mwenje said that the parents and students can access the results from the portal starting today.
“Heads of schools will be able to collect the results from their respective Zimsec regional offices from Monday, February 7, 2022,”Prof. Eddie Mwenje, ZIMSEC Board Chairperson (via The Herald)
In a report by ZimLive, the pass rate was up by 4.02% to 41.13%. However, the number of candidates fell by 0.6% from 327,559 in 2020 to 325,573 in 2021. Of those candidates, 51.3% were female and 48.68% were male.
You can access the results through ZIMSEC’s portal with the link below:
ZIMSEC Grade & Results Portal
Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:
1. Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.
2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].
3. Select the region where your school is located and proceed to the instructions for registration.
Option B- Via direct access to your school’s region:
1. The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.
|Region
|Description
|Portal Address
|R1 and R6
|HARARE and MASVINGO
|https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw
|R2 and R5
|MUTARE and MIDLANDS
|https://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw
|R4, R9 & R10
|BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH
|https://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw
|R3, R7 & R8
|MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST
|https://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw
2. Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for the region where your school is located.
For account creation and other Grade 7 results info please use the ZIMSEC manual in the link below:
You should also check out
- Applications open for 2022 Presidential scholarships
- Aspiring Filmmakers! Apply for Netflix’s US$1 mil scholarship
18 thoughts on “Grade 7 results are out, here’s how to access them online”
Ericho wchibikira@gmail.com
Erina
What
Pass
Region 1 Harare……..
Region 10 Bulawayo…….
I don’t see any problem there. Do you see one? Or maybe you should just look in the mirror and look at the scumbag that is looking at you right back?
Bulawayo is 4 not 10,musangotsvaga hondo dzisipo
This was helpful indeed, especially on the regions aspect. We had been trying to log into a wrong region link and therefore denied access. The region link catergorization came in handy.
chitown iri mu region ipi? …i have no idea!
We can’t breathe!!
Rejoice Praise
pinoy Teleserye is online Where You Can Sit Back,tv show In high Quality Full HD Replay pinoy channel. We update daily episode Official Website https://angprobinsyanopinoy.su/
During the Wu and Zhou Dynasties, living on the two finishes of the Luohe River in Luoyang were two young ladies from various foundations who were coincidentally associated with an inexplicable case. They cooperated to uncover the tale of the scalawag’s connivance. The two heroes in the story are Zhao Qing, https://dramacoolplay.com/
I am looking for my grade seven results
I am looking for my grade seven results
Grade seven results
sleep
Looking for my young sister results