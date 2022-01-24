Aspiring Filmmakers! Apply for Netflix’s US$1 mil scholarship

Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming service, has pledged US$1 million to film and television students in Sub Saharan Africa. The endowment is being done through Netflix’s Creative Equity Scholarship Fund which was launched last year.

“Netflix is excited by the potential of the next generation of storytellers and we’re committed to investing in the future of African storytelling in the long-term. We believe there are great stories to be told from Africa and we want to play our part by supporting students who are passionate about the film and TV industry so they too, can ultimately contribute to the creative ecosystem by bringing more unique voices and diverse perspectives to African storytelling that our global audiences find appealing.” Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Content in Africa

Netflix’s scholarship will cover tuition, accommodation, living expenses and study materials for the following Universities:

AACA Film and Acting School

AFDA

Boston Media House

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

City Varsity

Durban University of Technology (DUT)

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

University of Pretoria (UP)

University of the Witwatersrand

The following countries are eligible for Netflix’s Creative Scholarship Fund: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Anyone interested in being a beneficiary can apply with the link here.

Applications close 04 February 2022.

