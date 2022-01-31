Applications open for 2022 Presidential scholarships

The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of President and Cabinet has announced applications for scholarship opportunities to study In Turkey, India, Egypt and Spain for the 2022/23 academic year are open. The Scholarships target able but disadvantaged talented and academically gifted students mainly from rural schools in remote districts of the country’s 10 Provinces, intending to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Interested candidates should apply online through the following provided links:

Turkey: For undergraduates, graduate, doctoral and research levels the application system can be accessed on: www.tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr while the Turkey Scholarship website is www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr Closing date for applications is 20 February 2022.

Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology: For Masters in Sciences. Applicants should be researchers or instructors (or potentially expected to become those) who belong to universities or research institutions. https://ejust.eg/international-admission-adm or logging on to the website https://ejust.edu.eg/ Closing date for applications is 12 February 2022.

India ICCR: For undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels http://a2ascholarships.iccr,gov.in Closing date for applications is 30 April 2022.

Spain: For requirements and categories for both programmes visit: https://www.aecid.gob.es and applications and required documentation must be submitted. online at https://www.aecid.gob.es.

The application portal for the Africa MED Scholarships will be open from 31 January 2022 to 18 February 2022 while the ESCUELA DIPLOMATICA scholarship will open from 01 March 2022 to 18 March 2022.

NB: ONLY SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPORT TO: Presidential and National Scholarships Department Office of the President and Cabinet, 10th Floor, Compensation Building, Corner 4th Street and Central Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe.

You should also check out