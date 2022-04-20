TelOne launching USD data bundles

They also get a special name to differentiate them from the RTGS bundles. TelOne is calling them Bonus Broadband Vouchers. Only 4 packages are available at the moment and they are as follows:

Price Data Cap Off-Peak Data

(11pm-5am) US$10 40GB 20GB US$25 70GB 35GB US$40 180GB 90GB US$60 Unlimited Unlimited

The USD packages are all valid for 30 days and they are not cumulative so if 30 days elapse and you still have a data balance it will not be carried over onto the next month. If you are a DEOD user unfortunately these bundles will not come with that 100GB of free DEOD data.

Where to buy them

You will be able to purchase the Bonus Broadband Vouchers at your nearest TelOne client services offices. There are no online payment methods currently available for these USD bundles. These packages will be available as of Thursday 21 April 2022.

Are they cheaper than the RTGS packages

In terms of data allocation the USD packages do not have an RTGS twin so some bit of maths is in order. For conversions from USD to RTGS I’ll be using the official interbank rate of 150.

Price Data Cap Price Per GB Z$1500 (US$10) 60GB (40+20) Z$25 Z$4200 (Home+Night) 60GB (30+30) Z$70 Z$3750 (US$25) 105GB (70+35) Z$35.71 Z$7300 (Home Premier+Night) 120GB (60+60) Z$60.83 Z$6000 (US$40) 270GB (180+90) Z$22.22 Z$14200 (Home Boost) 200GB Z$71

Taking the closest RTGS packages and putting them up against the USD packages I think it is very evident the USD packages are much cheaper. 143% cheaper. Using the interbank rate it’s almost 1.5x cheaper when you purchase the data packages in USD.

I do have to remind you that this very inviting price in only available in USD at the moment. If you are stuck with RTGS as a mode of payment you are still stuck with the usual packages. That said these are very attractive options coming from TelOne.

You can also check out how TelOne’s pricing compares with other service providers here.