TelOne launching USD data bundles

They also get a special name to differentiate them from the RTGS bundles. TelOne is calling them Bonus Broadband Vouchers. Only 4 packages are available at the moment and they are as follows:
|Price
|Data Cap
|Off-Peak Data
(11pm-5am)
|US$10
|40GB
|20GB
|US$25
|70GB
|35GB
|US$40
|180GB
|90GB
|US$60
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
The USD packages are all valid for 30 days and they are not cumulative so if 30 days elapse and you still have a data balance it will not be carried over onto the next month. If you are a DEOD user unfortunately these bundles will not come with that 100GB of free DEOD data.
Where to buy them
You will be able to purchase the Bonus Broadband Vouchers at your nearest TelOne client services offices. There are no online payment methods currently available for these USD bundles. These packages will be available as of Thursday 21 April 2022.
Are they cheaper than the RTGS packages
In terms of data allocation the USD packages do not have an RTGS twin so some bit of maths is in order. For conversions from USD to RTGS I’ll be using the official interbank rate of 150.
|Price
|Data Cap
|Price Per GB
|Z$1500 (US$10)
|60GB (40+20)
|Z$25
|Z$4200 (Home+Night)
|60GB (30+30)
|Z$70
|Z$3750 (US$25)
|105GB (70+35)
|Z$35.71
|Z$7300 (Home Premier+Night)
|120GB (60+60)
|Z$60.83
|Z$6000 (US$40)
|270GB (180+90)
|Z$22.22
|Z$14200 (Home Boost)
|200GB
|Z$71
Taking the closest RTGS packages and putting them up against the USD packages I think it is very evident the USD packages are much cheaper. 143% cheaper. Using the interbank rate it’s almost 1.5x cheaper when you purchase the data packages in USD.
I do have to remind you that this very inviting price in only available in USD at the moment. If you are stuck with RTGS as a mode of payment you are still stuck with the usual packages. That said these are very attractive options coming from TelOne.
You can also check out how TelOne’s pricing compares with other service providers here.
Where do i get the sim card… I am in harare (Highfields)
The pricing is quite reasonable… The issue is the service ….. There are no sim cards… we need the service
Harare is at full capacity so unless you life in Chitungwiza there are no SIM cards
Are the Sim cards available in Bulawayo and hw much do they cost
What’s the point in using the bank rate when customers won’t be able to go to the bank to get usd to pay for the packages. Or, is it the intention to peddle that the USD packages are significantly cheap(er)?
Even at the supposed street rate they are still cheaper so the arguement stands. But the street rate is not official and we are not a reference point for unofficial rates. But you do raise a good point.
But, the margins differ vastly. Even bread is “cheaper”, in USD, if we conveniently use the bank rate. Noone said you are reference for black market rates, just like you are not a reference for the bank rates.
Still waiting for netone
Does the telone simcard work the sameway as the Econet one ?
Unfortunately it does not. TelOne and Zol SIM cards are data only cards meaning they cannot do GSM calls or sms. Moreover the sim cards are geolocked meaning they can only work in the neighbourhood they are registered in. You can learn more in this video.
https://youtu.be/shzvjiE1si4
do they have sim cards ?
Only for Chitungwiza residents
Do they work for ADSL
Are the bundles for LTE only, or do they also apply to ADSL and fibre?
Why would one buy the$25 bundle if one can get more value over more than one month by buying the$10 bundle after exhausting the first$10 bundle? Or is there a catch?
So 2 $10 bundles are much much cheaper than the single $25 bundle
Are the simcards available in bulawayo?
Info yacho. Koo kungopedzisa kuti zvinotengwa kupi koo ma new subscribers anoita sei. Is this what you do as a marketing strategy kana kuti you just playin around