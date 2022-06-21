This afternoon (towards the early evening), social media and WhatsApp were awash with reports of an Econet data outage. Customers were reporting that mobile internet services went dark for most of the late afternoon, while others were saying service was intermittent.
We reached out to Econet when we reported the mobile data outage and they gave us more information about the cause of the outage. The mobile network operator also apologised for the service outage.
"We had a data service interruption between about 3pm and 6pm today. The outage was triggered by an incident which took place on part of our core network, which has since been successfully resolved."
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this caused to our customers during that time”Fungai Mandiveyi, Econet Spokesperson
Hopefully, the apology is paired with a thorough investigation of the issue that caused the mobile data outage today (so as to avoid something similar in the future). We rely on mobile internet more than ever these days to meet commitments, do business and communicate.
4 thoughts on “Econet data outage caused by core network “incident”. MNO says service is back up”
I’m glad it wasn’t my Itel
🥱 Yomix was down till around 1. Bank withdrawal was down too here. Then soon after buying my 50MB, the outage hit.
Exactly as mine
Disaster in Africa