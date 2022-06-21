Econet data outage caused by core network “incident”. MNO says service is back up

This afternoon (towards the early evening), social media and WhatsApp were awash with reports of an Econet data outage. Customers were reporting that mobile internet services went dark for most of the late afternoon, while others were saying service was intermittent.

We reached out to Econet when we reported the mobile data outage and they gave us more information about the cause of the outage. The mobile network operator also apologised for the service outage.

Hopefully, the apology is paired with a thorough investigation of the issue that caused the mobile data outage today (so as to avoid something similar in the future). We rely on mobile internet more than ever these days to meet commitments, do business and communicate.