Econet new voice, SMS, and data bundle tariffs effective 1 September 2022

Econet has once again revised the tariffs for their voice, SMS, and Data bundle prices. The new tariffs will be taking effect on 1 September 2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dear Customers

Please take note of the following changes effective Thursday, 1 September 2022:



1. Introducing USD Airtime Out of Bundle Usage

You will be able to use your USD Airtime without converting it to bundles for making voice calls, sending SMS & data browsing as per the tariff given in https://www.econet.co.zw/services/tariffs_usd

Alternatively, you may use your favorite Smart USD bundles for Voice calls, Data and SMS by dialing *143#



2. ZWL Tariffs

We will review our ZWL Tariffs for Voice Calls, Data & SMS. The ZWL tariffs as per regulatory approval will be as follows:

Voice – ZWL$ 0,4325 per second

Data – ZWL$ 4,1036 per MB

SMS – ZWL$ 5,3309 per SMS

Visit https://www.econet.co.zw/services/tariffs for more information



3. ZWL Bundle Prices

We will review our ZWL Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices as given in www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles

To access:

Voice & Data bundles, dial *143#

SMS bundles, dial *140#



*All prices are inclusive of taxes.