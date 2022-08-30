Econet new voice, SMS, and data bundle tariffs effective 1 September 2022

Econet has once again revised the tariffs for their voice, SMS, and Data bundle prices. The new tariffs will be taking effect on 1 September 2022.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Dear Customers
Please take note of the following changes effective Thursday, 1 September 2022:
1. Introducing USD Airtime Out of Bundle Usage
You will be able to use your USD Airtime without converting it to bundles for making voice calls, sending SMS & data browsing as per the tariff given in https://www.econet.co.zw/services/tariffs_usd
Alternatively, you may use your favorite Smart USD bundles for Voice calls, Data and SMS by dialing *143#
2. ZWL Tariffs
We will review our ZWL Tariffs for Voice Calls, Data & SMS. The ZWL tariffs as per regulatory approval will be as follows:
Voice – ZWL$ 0,4325 per second
Data – ZWL$ 4,1036 per MB
SMS – ZWL$ 5,3309 per SMS
Visit https://www.econet.co.zw/services/tariffs for more information
3. ZWL Bundle Prices
We will review our ZWL Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices as given in www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles
To access:
Voice & Data bundles, dial *143#
SMS bundles, dial *140#
*All prices are inclusive of taxes.Econet Wireless Zimbabwe twitter page
