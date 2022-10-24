TelOne new voice and data tariffs effective 1 November 2022

Just like clockwork, what we hope is the last wave of tariff adjustments by telecom operators is upon us. TelOne has announced new prices for their voice and data services which will be in effect from 1 November 2022.

Data Prices: Old vs New

Package Download Cap Old ZW$ price New ZW$ price Home Basic 10GB 3885 6255 Home Basic Night 20GB 5314 6881 Home Extra 15GB 4274 8555 Home Plus 30GB 8554 13772 Home Plus Night 60GB 10887 17528 Home Premier 60GB 16071 25874 Home Premier Night 120GB 18922 30465 Home Surfer 100GB 27217 43819 Home Boost 200GB 42770 68859 Infinity Pro 500GB 57026 91812 Intense Uncapped 60914 98072 Blaze Light 8GB 3497 5630 Blaze Xtra 15GB 5439 8758 Blaze Boost 20GB 6994 11260 Blaze Ultra 40GB 11267 18141 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 24107 38812 Blaze Supernova Unlimited 47954 77206 Infinity Supreme Uncapped 82947 133545 Intense Extra Uncapped 114052 183624

