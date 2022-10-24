Just like clockwork, what we hope is the last wave of tariff adjustments by telecom operators is upon us. TelOne has announced new prices for their voice and data services which will be in effect from 1 November 2022.
Data Prices: Old vs New
|Package
|Download Cap
|Old ZW$ price
|New ZW$ price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|3885
|6255
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|5314
|6881
|Home Extra
|15GB
|4274
|8555
|Home Plus
|30GB
|8554
|13772
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|10887
|17528
|Home Premier
|60GB
|16071
|25874
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|18922
|30465
|Home Surfer
|100GB
|27217
|43819
|Home Boost
|200GB
|42770
|68859
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|57026
|91812
|Intense
|Uncapped
|60914
|98072
|Blaze Light
|8GB
|3497
|5630
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|5439
|8758
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|6994
|11260
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|11267
|18141
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|24107
|38812
|Blaze Supernova
|Unlimited
|47954
|77206
|Infinity Supreme
|Uncapped
|82947
|133545
|Intense Extra
|Uncapped
|114052
|183624
Also read:
- Brace for 61% more expensive internet. Again
- Liquid Home (Zol) prices rising by 61% in November to this
- How do Zim mobile data prices compare to other countries in the region? Not too bad
PC Desktop HDD wanted
US $45.00 Bulawayo
Acer Laptop
US $145.00 Harare
Laptop
US $250.00 Bindura
Flash drives and Sd cards
US $13.00 Rusape
One thought on “TelOne new voice and data tariffs effective 1 November 2022”
Data is still cheap.
Pornhun merchants assemble💪