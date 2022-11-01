Innovators and tinkerers, registration for Zimbabwe Science Fair opens today!

The Zimbabwe Science Fair has opened registrations for the 2023 stint of this competition. Registration opens on 1 November 2022 and up to 16 awards are for grabs which are listed below:

2023 Grand & Special awards

Association for Women Geoscientists Award

BUCA IMSEF Award

China Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest (CASTIC) Finalist Award

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Finalist Award

Genius Olympiad Finalist Award

Grand Award (1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place)

International Forum for Scientific Youth “Step into the Future” Award

National Biotechnology Authority Award

Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF) Finalist Award

South African Youth Engineering and Science Symposium (SAYESS) Finalist Award

Society for In Vitro Biology Award

Society for Science Community Innovation Award

Sustainable Development Award by Ricoh USA, Inc.

U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) Science Champion Award

VC^2 Award

Yale Science & Engineering Association Award

How to apply

The timeline for registration and submission of projects is provided below for reference:

REGISTRATION – each participant is required to complete the registration form which can be accessed here. To access the registration form you need to first create an account here. Registration closes on 22 January 2023.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

Project Abstract and Report. Junior entrants (Grade 1 to 7) are required to submit the abstract only. Abstract and Report templates can be downloaded below.

Proof of Payment for registration.

Media Release Form. The form can be downloaded below.

Headshot. A nice photo showing your face, from shoulders up.

Continuation projects (Projects submitted in previous fairs) will need to submit a completed Continuation Form.

Students planning to work on projects involving the following must contact admin@sciencefair.org for approval prior to experimentation.

Human participants

Hazardous chemicals

Activities, or devices

Some PHBA’s including protists

Composting

Coliform test kits

Decomposition of vertebrate organisms

Microbial fuel cells

Fees

To participate you are required to pay a fee of US$37 per student with a US$17 discount for all participants that register before 3 December 2022. There is also a Pay-What-You-Can option for those who cannot afford to pay the US$37 entry fee. A special application process is available that they can go through. You can access all the registration details here.

Also read: