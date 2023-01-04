Techzim

TelOne announces new data prices starting 1 January 2023

Nothing like a data price adjustment to start off the new year. TelOne just announced new pricing for its data packages. The new tariffs kicked off promptly on 1 January 2023. The price increase is barely noticeable though when compared to the wave of 61% increase in tariffs in the second half of 2022. Telone’s tariff increase is by about 2% from the previous pricing.

Data prices: Old vs new

PackageDownload CapOld ZW$ priceNew ZW$ price
Home Basic10GB62556359
Home Basic Night20GB68816995
Home Extra15GB85558696
Home Plus30GB1377213999
Home Plus Night60GB1752817817
Home Premier60GB2587426302
Home Premier Night120GB3046530968
Home Surfer100GB4381944543
Home Boost200GB6885969996
Infinity Pro500GB9181293328
IntenseUncapped9807299691
Blaze Light8GB56305723
Blaze Xtra15GB87588902
Blaze Boost20GB1126011446
Blaze Ultra40GB1814118440
Blaze Trailblazer100GB3881239452
Blaze SupernovaUnlimited7720678480
Infinity SupremeUncapped133545135750
Intense ExtraUncapped183624186656

6 thoughts on “TelOne announces new data prices starting 1 January 2023

