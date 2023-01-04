Nothing like a data price adjustment to start off the new year. TelOne just announced new pricing for its data packages. The new tariffs kicked off promptly on 1 January 2023. The price increase is barely noticeable though when compared to the wave of 61% increase in tariffs in the second half of 2022. Telone’s tariff increase is by about 2% from the previous pricing.
Data prices: Old vs new
|Package
|Download Cap
|Old ZW$ price
|New ZW$ price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|6255
|6359
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|6881
|6995
|Home Extra
|15GB
|8555
|8696
|Home Plus
|30GB
|13772
|13999
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|17528
|17817
|Home Premier
|60GB
|25874
|26302
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|30465
|30968
|Home Surfer
|100GB
|43819
|44543
|Home Boost
|200GB
|68859
|69996
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|91812
|93328
|Intense
|Uncapped
|98072
|99691
|Blaze Light
|8GB
|5630
|5723
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|8758
|8902
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|11260
|11446
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|18141
|18440
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|38812
|39452
|Blaze Supernova
|Unlimited
|77206
|78480
|Infinity Supreme
|Uncapped
|133545
|135750
|Intense Extra
|Uncapped
|183624
|186656
6 thoughts on “TelOne announces new data prices starting 1 January 2023”
How do i sign up for Telone internet services?What are the requirements and costs ?
Will NetOne retain the USD “Specials” or have these gone up too????
It’d be interesting to know what the usd price is. The zwl or whatever you want to call that soon-to-be-worthless currency unit!
Not gonna lie, I was expecting to see 100%+ increments