TelOne announces new data prices starting 1 January 2023

Nothing like a data price adjustment to start off the new year. TelOne just announced new pricing for its data packages. The new tariffs kicked off promptly on 1 January 2023. The price increase is barely noticeable though when compared to the wave of 61% increase in tariffs in the second half of 2022. Telone’s tariff increase is by about 2% from the previous pricing.

Public Notice: TelOne Broadband Tariffs Effective 1 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/goN7f3l1Bg — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) January 3, 2023

Data prices: Old vs new

Package Download Cap Old ZW$ price New ZW$ price Home Basic 10GB 6255 6359 Home Basic Night 20GB 6881 6995 Home Extra 15GB 8555 8696 Home Plus 30GB 13772 13999 Home Plus Night 60GB 17528 17817 Home Premier 60GB 25874 26302 Home Premier Night 120GB 30465 30968 Home Surfer 100GB 43819 44543 Home Boost 200GB 68859 69996 Infinity Pro 500GB 91812 93328 Intense Uncapped 98072 99691 Blaze Light 8GB 5630 5723 Blaze Xtra 15GB 8758 8902 Blaze Boost 20GB 11260 11446 Blaze Ultra 40GB 18141 18440 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 38812 39452 Blaze Supernova Unlimited 77206 78480 Infinity Supreme Uncapped 133545 135750 Intense Extra Uncapped 183624 186656

Also read: