TelOne has tweaked its USD packages—more variety.

About a year ago, TelOne introduced USD packages separate from their RTGS offerings for those that preferred paying in forex. They have since tweaked these packages; instead of a choice of 4, we now have a choice of 6.

New USD Packages

Package Name Data Cap Price US$ Copper 10GB $5 Bronze 50GB $10 Silver 160GB $30 Gold 300GB $50 Diamond 500GB $60 Platinum Unlimited (1TB) $90

So what’s new?

Apart from the 2 additional bundles, uncapped is now a bit more expensive. From US$60 on the old packages to US$90 on the new ones. The packages are now all anytime data meaning no more data reserved for very odd hours of the night…I appreciate that TelOne. And in case you were wondering, yes they also work on Blaze LTE. It still looks like TelOne is still maintaining its position of having the cheapest bundles in town.

