About a year ago, TelOne introduced USD packages separate from their RTGS offerings for those that preferred paying in forex. They have since tweaked these packages; instead of a choice of 4, we now have a choice of 6.
New USD Packages
|Package Name
|Data Cap
|Price US$
|Copper
|10GB
|$5
|Bronze
|50GB
|$10
|Silver
|160GB
|$30
|Gold
|300GB
|$50
|Diamond
|500GB
|$60
|Platinum
|Unlimited (1TB)
|$90
So what’s new?
Apart from the 2 additional bundles, uncapped is now a bit more expensive. From US$60 on the old packages to US$90 on the new ones. The packages are now all anytime data meaning no more data reserved for very odd hours of the night…I appreciate that TelOne. And in case you were wondering, yes they also work on Blaze LTE. It still looks like TelOne is still maintaining its position of having the cheapest bundles in town.
19 thoughts on “TelOne has tweaked its USD packages—more variety.”
They are still not yet transparent when it comes to their Telone Blaze simcards. They keep sending you around the country and every offices refers you to another.
Al Jazeera : Episode 5 – The Blaze SIM Mafia
😂😂😂😂😂 haaa unopenga chaiko
🤣
Pheeew at least i can still breath😅😅😅😅
The $10 dollar package was now giving us 20GB Day + 20 GB Night atleast 50 is a good Price for a Bachelor
I don’t get why 5$ gives you a fifth of $10 just another five and you’re at 50 GB from 10,is this a marketing scheme or???
kkkkk vanenge vachida mutangire pazvi 10 mari apa pari attractive
To think it’s 1 April.
🤦🤦🤦🤦
I bought $90 bundle on Friday only for them to decrease their prices the next day!
They only had $10, $40 and $90
Yes it might be cheap bt is their network connection that good?
Very unfair on the gap btwn 50Gig & 160 Gig ($10-$30 Gap) why no services btwn that big gap , we need 60 gig, 80gig, 100gig, 120gig, 140gig
The new packages are fantastic. However, they now need to improve the connectivity speed. I always get less than 3 mbs on speed test both during the day and odd hours.
If anyone knows where I can get their blaze line please link me up 0775586969 thus my number
Fona pa number dzako
So how really can I get the Telone line
It’s cheaper the data but the network aaaaah it’s bad,the data will just expire without using.
Uuum my friend i think you are lying .i have used Telone since 2020 and i pay for the minimum packages and all of them allow me to stream football with no glitches and 720p YouTube videos.Slow yaukutauta ndeipi apa
Fantastic packages hope my liquid home follows suit
what’s the ussd code to buy bundles
Yes the network is super unlike other providers. GPON yavo ma1