TelOne revises USD bundles. They are now HALF PRICE!

So about a month ago TelOne announced their Bonus Broadband Packages which are USD data bundles. As we had established they were a pretty good bargain but TelOne has just revised them downwards. Something you do not hear very often.

The prices are still the same but the data part of it has been increased by the tune of 97% cumulatively. Let’s break it down below on a table.

Price Data Cap

(Old-New) Off-Peak Data 11pm-5am

(Old-New)

Percentage change in data US$10 40GB - 60GB 20GB - 30GB +33% US$25 70GB - 140GB 35GB - 70GB +100% US$40 180GB - 400GB 90GB - 200GB +155% US$60 Uncapped (1TB FUP) - Uncapped (2TB FUP) Uncapped (1TB FUP) - Uncapped (2TB FUP) +100%

Yes, your eyes are not betraying you. The bundles are pretty much half the price now and offerings still stand at just these 4 options that you can purchase at your nearest TelOne client services platform. Right now these are probably the cheapest data bundles you can get in Zimbabwe by a good margin.

These bundles will be available effective Friday 27 May 2022 and you can only get these packages in USD. The RTGS packages will still exist at their usual price. As for those who stocked up on the old vouchers unfortunately those will still give you the old data caps and not these revised ones.

