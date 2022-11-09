Liquid Home’s LIT USD bundles. Are they any good?

Liquid Home has been offering USD packages on their FibroniX and WibroniX services, a bit of convenience for those of you that prefer paying in USD. These packages are running in parallel to the already existing ZW$ packages so merely a case of what is more convenient for you.

The LIT bundles are currently on promotion with a couple of bonus data for social media, Netflix, and YouTube.

Enjoy streaming on YouTube and Netflix and connect with friends and family on Facebook and WhatsApp with our LIT🔥 USD bundle promotion.



Click the following to subscribe https://t.co/XlbbN3iPuR or email us @ zw-usd-billing@liquid.tech.#WeareLIT #Liquidhome #Wherespeedlives pic.twitter.com/UV9WEjhCJ7 — Liquid Home Zimbabwe (@liquidhomezim) October 26, 2022

The LIT USD bundles

Package FibroniX Speed Plus

Facebook & WhatsApp FibroniX Speed Plus

22.5GB WibroniX Speed Plus

Basic Owl FibroniX Speed Plus

Netflix FibroniX Speed Plus

YouTube Price US$4 US$11 US$30 US$60 US$75 Contents 5GB normal data

5GB WhatsApp & Facebook 22.5GB normal data

22.5GB bonus data 45GB normal data

45GB night owl data 100GB normal data

100GB Netflix data 150GB normal data

150GB YouTube data

As you can see from the table it’s a bit of a mish-mash going on with the promo stuff. Each package is getting something different from the next meaning for a lot of Liquid Home customers, the package they can afford might not have the bonus data that is most useful to them.

What might make these USD LIT bundles more popular is if you can have the ability to select what you really want at any price point. From their selection, I feel the WibroniX clients are the ones getting the best value. Double the data which can access the whole internet. But the hectic side of things is when we involve TelOne’s USD bundles which are significantly cheaper than Liquid Home’s offerings.

Price Data Cap

Off-Peak Data 11pm-5am

US$10 60GB 30GB US$25 40GB 70GB US$40 400GB 200GB US$60 Uncapped (2TB FUP) Uncapped (2TB FUP)

Also on flexibility, TelOne bundles are available for ADSL, Fiber, or Blaze LTE subscribers. They are still offering a lot more value than the ZW$ packages even when the promotional data is excluded from the equation. So if you are already a Liquid Home subscriber with easy access to USD then these USD LIT bundles are worth giving a shot at.

