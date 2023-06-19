Unlimited data for less than US$30 per month from both Liquid and TelOne, eat that Starlink

We talked about Liquid’s SpeeD bundles a few weeks ago. In my opinion, the $11 for 45GB deal is the best value on offer. That is still available, Liquid has only introduced more deals.

  1. FibroniX SpeeD 555 – get 400GB of data and an extra 155GB bonus for $99
  2. FibroniX SpeeD Terra 1 – get 500GB of data and an extra 500GB bonus for $139

I have to say, this is good. However, that’s only if we compare it against the other Liquid Home packages. If all you have access to in your neighbourhood is Liquid Home then you might want to get in on this action.

If TelOne is an option for you, there just is no beating $60 for 500GB. Contrast that with Liquid’s $99 for 555GB. TelOne goes further and offers unlimited data for $90. That blows Liquid out of the water.

Do remember though that the amount of data is not the only consideration when picking a service. Consider everything and choose wisely.

TelOne’s USD Bonus Broadband Bundles are competitively priced. I mentioned Liquid’s $11 for 45GB deal but TelOne beats that with a $10 for 50GB. It’s a buck less and offers 5GB more.

The real value is in the ZW$ bundles though

The ZW$ has been tanking and these companies have not had time to adjust their prices accordingly. Okay, they have the time but they need permission to do that and so I can only imagine that they haven’t gotten the nod from Potraz.

It’s the Wild Wild West on the black market when it comes to the exchange rate and so we won’t agree on what the rate is. However, I will use this one, 1:7600. At that rate, here’s how much some of Liquid and TelOne’s bundles cost.

Liquid Home

  • Fibronix family entertainment (Unlimited data at up to 20Mbps)$29.58 (ZW$224,783)
  • Fibronix Come Alive (150GB at up to 10Mbps)$19.77 (ZW$150,215)
  • Fibronix basic essentials (50GB at up to 10Mbps)$7.79 (ZW$59,215)

TelOne

  • Intense (Unlimited Data at up to 20Mbps) – $29.51 (ZW$224,306)
  • Home Boost (200GB at up to 5Mbps) – $20.72 (ZW$157,491)
  • Home Premier (60GB at up to 5Mbps) – $7.79 (ZW$59,180)

So, as you can see, not even Starlink can compete with these prices. Both Liquid and TelOne are offering unlimited data, on a fixed connection no less, for less than US$30. You don’t have to shell out over $600 for equipment like you would with Starlink either.

Starlink is giving Mozambicans unlimited data at faster speeds but for $47 a month.

This is only temporary though. Liquid and TelOne will be adjusting their prices as soon as they are allowed. So think of these deals as “while stocks last” kinds of deals.

So, if you’re gonna get in on it, now is the time. Treat yourself to some cheap data, you deserve it. This could compromise the long-term health of the Internet Providers but what can you do about it?

  1. rjcdube👾

    If you completely ignore the fact that our connectivity and speeds on our local ISPs are the key pungent component of compost! Starlink is still the better bargain.

  2. Anonymous

    Speed ndoyatoda

  3. Anonymous

    Our focus is on speed, not on prices.

    1. Isaac

      Wow, this has been strongly emphasized, ‘money is not a problem’ 😄

  4. Still_leaving_TelOne

    They are not offering lower priced packages, they got caught up with the collapse of ZW, all the same they are charging that money for sh@*t service. Starlink any day for me, if you need a reliable internet connection for your income then there’s no question what option you’ll pick.

  5. Anonymous

    Pamberi ne Starlink

  6. Jack

    This will be the beginning of a new era in poor network speeds that will used in universities as a case study. We know each other from long back with Zimbabwean MNOs. We expect nothing from them and are never disappointed.

  7. Isaac

    Umm… the way things are changing these days, first ZESA, then the Exchange Rate, now these 2. We’ll see Econet tomorrow, but I have never heard of it dropping data prices before.

    1. Isaac

      Looking at the new Econet prices, those prices you mentioned are most likely to skyrocket soon.

    2. Isaac

      And the new look is nice 👌🏾

      1. Resistant to change

        Nice on mobile, but my brain is refusing on desktop😂 I have to squeeze the window to mobile proportions to make it feel right🙊

        Ahh! What is this ‘Select this tickbox’ thing? I can’t post a comment without selecting it. If it’s gonna act like a false choice, just hide it in the first place. Guess these refinements will come with time

      2. Isaac

        I haven’t tried it on a Desktop. Maybe it’s a Mobile 1st design 😉

  8. Anon

    Internet is now measured by the quality of experience, 500GB at 500kbps with high latencies and occassional timeouts is now meaningless. More and more people are working online and a clear teams or zoom meetings is now more important that amount of data you have. Would be nice if the service providers would also work on the quality

  9. Has

    What’s the purpose of having data you can’t utilise?

  10. Imi Vanhu Musadaro

    We want Spe4ED 😜

  11. Dred

    Honestly, I with the consensus here. Speed ranks highest followed by data per dollar. Case in point, I use the intense package (20Mbps bla bla bla ) from Tel One for work yet I find it slower than the capped packages (50gb basic essentials) from Liquid. If Starlink is even better I won’t hesitate to switch wherever I can.

    1. Norman Chesa chesanorman402@gmail

      Yes Netone goes miles longer . The only challenge we have is Telone cable faults everything. You pay for 500GB a few days down the line there is no connection

  12. Ba Evan

    What we need in Zimbabwe are services that work. Its useless paying for an uncapped package per month yet its always Service Downtime! Zimbabwe ISPs must stop taking people for granted. If Starlink comes-off we go!

  13. Baba Ngaa

    Really kills me is the wisdom to compare prices from different technologies. How much is a VSAT unlimited package from ZOL or Telone. VSAT 10mb for ZOL is Z$2,887,238.39; that is what you should compare with starlink. It’s 400 USD for a 10MB link

    1. Isaac

      Dang, you’re right! Eat that Leonard 😂

  14. Cyber Ghost

    Yes we might be happy that we can have advantages paying in ZWL,But it will definitely affect the operations of these Service providers and eventually us…Think about the ZESA Issue,the ridiculously low ZWL Electricity definitely is a contributing factor to the poor service we get from them.The point is this- Its better to pay more for an efficient and available service than paying next-to-nothing for a very unreliable and almost non-existent service like ZESA

