Unlimited data for less than US$30 per month from both Liquid and TelOne, eat that Starlink

We talked about Liquid’s SpeeD bundles a few weeks ago. In my opinion, the $11 for 45GB deal is the best value on offer. That is still available, Liquid has only introduced more deals.

FibroniX SpeeD 555 – get 400GB of data and an extra 155GB bonus for $99 FibroniX SpeeD Terra 1 – get 500GB of data and an extra 500GB bonus for $139

I have to say, this is good. However, that’s only if we compare it against the other Liquid Home packages. If all you have access to in your neighbourhood is Liquid Home then you might want to get in on this action.

If TelOne is an option for you, there just is no beating $60 for 500GB. Contrast that with Liquid’s $99 for 555GB. TelOne goes further and offers unlimited data for $90. That blows Liquid out of the water.

Do remember though that the amount of data is not the only consideration when picking a service. Consider everything and choose wisely.

TelOne’s USD Bonus Broadband Bundles are competitively priced. I mentioned Liquid’s $11 for 45GB deal but TelOne beats that with a $10 for 50GB. It’s a buck less and offers 5GB more.

The real value is in the ZW$ bundles though

The ZW$ has been tanking and these companies have not had time to adjust their prices accordingly. Okay, they have the time but they need permission to do that and so I can only imagine that they haven’t gotten the nod from Potraz.

It’s the Wild Wild West on the black market when it comes to the exchange rate and so we won’t agree on what the rate is. However, I will use this one, 1:7600. At that rate, here’s how much some of Liquid and TelOne’s bundles cost.

Liquid Home

Fibronix family entertainment (Unlimited data at up to 20Mbps) – $29.58 (ZW$224,783)

– (ZW$224,783) Fibronix Come Alive (150GB at up to 10Mbps) – $19.77 (ZW$150,215)

– (ZW$150,215) Fibronix basic essentials (50GB at up to 10Mbps) – $7.79 (ZW$59,215)

TelOne

Intense (Unlimited Data at up to 20Mbps) – $29.51 (ZW$224,306)

(ZW$224,306) Home Boost (200GB at up to 5Mbps) – $20.72 (ZW$157,491)

(ZW$157,491) Home Premier (60GB at up to 5Mbps) – $7.79 (ZW$59,180)

So, as you can see, not even Starlink can compete with these prices. Both Liquid and TelOne are offering unlimited data, on a fixed connection no less, for less than US$30. You don’t have to shell out over $600 for equipment like you would with Starlink either.

Starlink is giving Mozambicans unlimited data at faster speeds but for $47 a month.

This is only temporary though. Liquid and TelOne will be adjusting their prices as soon as they are allowed. So think of these deals as “while stocks last” kinds of deals.

So, if you’re gonna get in on it, now is the time. Treat yourself to some cheap data, you deserve it. This could compromise the long-term health of the Internet Providers but what can you do about it?

Also read:

Liquid courts the public sector, looks to end use of Gmail for govt business

TelOne has tweaked its USD packages—more variety.