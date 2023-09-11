InnBucks now offering remittances from South Africa

InnBucks recently sent an SMS informing its subscribers that they will now be able to access higher transaction limits as well as receive money from South Africa. To do so, those sending money from South Africa will need to do so using this link or using the Clicksendnow app.

InnBucks also requires an additional KYC for you to be able to enjoy the higher transaction limits as well as receive money from South Africa. The KYC starter level includes your name, ID number, phone number, nationality, date of birth, gender, and residential address. This will only allow you to transact locally

Additionally, you will need to take a photo of your identification document. This can be your plastic or metal ID, passport, or driver’s license. The final step is a selfie which will be used to see if you are the same person on your ID and a signature. If everything adds up then your KYC will be upgraded to level 2.

Those in South Africa looking to send money to InnBucks subscribers in Zimbabwe will use the Clicksendnow website or app. They will create an account on the platform that will be used to send money. The minimum amount one can send is US$10 and their service attracts a 6% transaction fee.

