ZETDC meter upgrades. We have more answers to your questions

Edwin Chabuka Avatar

Edwin Chabuka

Zimbabwean electricity, prepaid meters, ZESA Tokens, ZESA self-service portal

We are still in the middle of the ZETDC meter upgrade and kudos to them for providing a decent amount of information on the upgrade process. That said, a number of us are still not crystal clear on how it goes so in this one we are now taking a jab at the more specific questions that you have been asking.

When will my meter stop accepting tokens?

Your meter will remain accepting tokens till 24 November 2024 which is a full year from now. However, ZETDC intends to have all meters upgraded by July 2024. So no need to panic.

What do I need to do to get the 3 tokens needed to upgrade my meter?

ZETDC is running the upgrades in phases. They are announcing these on their social media pages including the specific suburbs, towns, and villages. You will first need to follow these updates and see if your location is on the list.

If your location is on the list, then you should receive 3 tokens in addition to the one that has the electricity you bought. When you receive these 3 tokens, you will need to enter them in the order they came. Once that is done, you may recharge your electricity token. You do not need to send your meter to a ZETDC office.

Can I get the 3 tokens from anywhere or just from ZETDC?

All electricity tokens are generated by ZETDC regardless of where you buy them. You can continue buying from your preferred seller and you will still receive the meter upgrade tokens when the upgrade phase reaches your area.

I buy my tokens online, will I still get the upgrade tokens or do I need the physical slip?

You will get the upgrade tokens anywhere you purchase your electricity, online or offline. If your meter is in a phase where the upgrade cycle is running, you will receive the upgrade tokens whether you got your tokens on a printed slip or digitally from your online electricity reseller.

I only received one token and entered it and now my meter is not recharging

If you suspect that you may have entered an upgrade token and it’s stopping your meter from accepting new tokens, you can check your meter as follows:

  • Log into the ZETDC self-service portal (you can also simply click here)
  • Look for a button titled “Key Change Token”
  • Enter your meter number and you will see a list of upgrade tokens
  • Enter the tokens in order and then the energy token last.

How do I know if the upgrade I did was successful?

To check if your meter was successfully upgraded, you can enter these codes based on the brand and model of your meter.

Meter Type
(meter number starting with)		Short Code to check Key Revision NumberResult before key change processExpected result if the process has been successful
INHEMETER Old Version (371…)07712
INHEMETER New Version (372…)C72912
EDMI (430..)0412
HEXING (141/2…)87312
ISKRA (30…)0051..22..2
ITRON (016…)005KR KT 1 2KR KT 2 2
LANDIS & GYR (070…)05712
ZETDC

Also Read:

,

8 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Anonymous

    Thank you very helpful

    Reply
  2. Xavier

    Where is the C on the keypad

    Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Thanks, no idea how I missed that this runs till next year. Someone at ZETDC social media should link this or copy and paste (😅 Sorry TZ for calling for the Jolly Roger, but its for the greater good)!

    Reply
  4. Solar Power

    Solar dzedu hadzina zvose izvozvo.

    Reply
  5. D.K.

    Thanks a million for all the information. It is interesting to note that, even with a communications department which has a manager, ZETDC has not accessed me with even an inkling of the information you have availed. It is not surprising, though, because they do not communicate much and the tariff changes silently. Even those cashiers who receive payment and issue tokens do not even know the current tariff, even the payment I would need to make for the first 100 or the first 200 units for the month. Even those on the WhatsApp customer queries cannot help with the present tariff!
    If possible, can you suggest to them to use WhatsApp as well for the self service, since WhatsApp is the most used and most abused from of communication, and the use of ussid so that even the person with the greatest of all time phone, the mbudzi, can do the checks.

    Reply
  6. Tehn

    Thank you so much

    Reply
  7. John

    What if I’m getting this message

    “The meter is not compliant and will be replaced by ZETDC at no cost.”

    Reply
  8. Ian

    We have been waiting since the 3rd of January to attend to our meter, we still have power but no readings on the meter, I have reported 5 times still waiting, have still been buying every month still

    Reply

Connect with us

2023 © Techzim All rights reserved. Hosted By Cloud Unboxed

Privacy Policy

Share
Home