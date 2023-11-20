ZETDC meter upgrades. We have more answers to your questions

We are still in the middle of the ZETDC meter upgrade and kudos to them for providing a decent amount of information on the upgrade process. That said, a number of us are still not crystal clear on how it goes so in this one we are now taking a jab at the more specific questions that you have been asking.

When will my meter stop accepting tokens?

Your meter will remain accepting tokens till 24 November 2024 which is a full year from now. However, ZETDC intends to have all meters upgraded by July 2024. So no need to panic.

What do I need to do to get the 3 tokens needed to upgrade my meter?

ZETDC is running the upgrades in phases. They are announcing these on their social media pages including the specific suburbs, towns, and villages. You will first need to follow these updates and see if your location is on the list.

If your location is on the list, then you should receive 3 tokens in addition to the one that has the electricity you bought. When you receive these 3 tokens, you will need to enter them in the order they came. Once that is done, you may recharge your electricity token. You do not need to send your meter to a ZETDC office.

Can I get the 3 tokens from anywhere or just from ZETDC?

All electricity tokens are generated by ZETDC regardless of where you buy them. You can continue buying from your preferred seller and you will still receive the meter upgrade tokens when the upgrade phase reaches your area.

I buy my tokens online, will I still get the upgrade tokens or do I need the physical slip?

You will get the upgrade tokens anywhere you purchase your electricity, online or offline. If your meter is in a phase where the upgrade cycle is running, you will receive the upgrade tokens whether you got your tokens on a printed slip or digitally from your online electricity reseller.

I only received one token and entered it and now my meter is not recharging

If you suspect that you may have entered an upgrade token and it’s stopping your meter from accepting new tokens, you can check your meter as follows:

Log into the ZETDC self-service portal (you can also simply click here)

Look for a button titled “Key Change Token”

Enter your meter number and you will see a list of upgrade tokens

Enter the tokens in order and then the energy token last.

How do I know if the upgrade I did was successful?

To check if your meter was successfully upgraded, you can enter these codes based on the brand and model of your meter.

Meter Type

(meter number starting with) Short Code to check Key Revision Number Result before key change process Expected result if the process has been successful INHEMETER Old Version (371…) 077 1 2 INHEMETER New Version (372…) C729 1 2 EDMI (430..) 04 1 2 HEXING (141/2…) 873 1 2 ISKRA (30…) 005 1..2 2..2 ITRON (016…) 005 KR KT 1 2 KR KT 2 2 LANDIS & GYR (070…) 057 1 2 ZETDC

