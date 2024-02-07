The President says a new structured currency is on the way, what’s that all about?

“If at first you don’t succeed, then dust yourself off and try again,” go the lyrics and all my millennials have the song playing in their minds right now.

It appears Aaliyah spoke to older generations too because the Zimbabwean govt announced some new currency measures. Apparently, there is a structured currency on the way. Talk about the art of dusting yourself off and trying again.

The govt is not hiding its head in the sand this time around, they admit that there is some work to be done. In Zimbabwe, we have had the govt deny what we saw with our own eyes. A good example being the 1:1 days, where the govt maintained that the ZW$ was equal in value to the USD.

The govt still does his to some extent, maintaining that the bank rate is the correct exchange rate when the parallel market screams otherwise.

Anyway, this time around the President admits that:

  • inflation is out of control and prices are rising wickedly
  • the foreign exchange is unstable beyond belief
  • the ZW$ is losing value like it’s in style
  • Zimbabweans are not saving any money

The govt has a number of measures that they believe will sort it all out. In fact, the President says “a raft of measures” so plan accordingly.

The end goal is the stability and growth of our economy and the President says this can be achieved in two ways – crafting prudent fiscal and monetary policies and promoting a conducive business environment.

Promoting a conducive business environment should be easy but alas, Zimbabwe still hasn’t gotten it right. It goes even beyond high taxation, unpredictable policymakers, high inflation, shortage of forex etc. We get even the small things wrong.

Now, what can we say about currency reforms in this country? We have seen it all. We are a case study for Economics majors across the world. While the results have been terrible, you can’t fault Zimbabwe for the audacity of trying new and novel currency reforms.

Structured Currency

President Mnangagwa said,

We shall soon be announcing the introduction of our structured currency

When he said that, Zimbos said “Oh, a structured currency, will that work?” Inside they were screaming, “What on God’s green Earth is a structured currency?”

We all must have bunked the particular Economics lectures where they talked about structured currencies. We turned to Google and even the big G tapped out.

That’s because there is no such thing as a structured currency in the sense that we would think about it. We dealt with bond notes that were classified as a quasi-currency and so were quick to think along those lines when we heard about the soon to be introduced structured currency.

I believe the structured currency he speaks of is the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been working on.

Short timeline of the RBZ on CBDCs:

  • The RBZ first let us know that they were looking into CBDCs back in 2021.
  • In the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement of August 2022, the RBZ said it had conducted study tours to countries that are advanced in CBDC endeavours and had developed a roadmap for adoption of CBDC in Zimbabwe.
  • The RBZ released a consultation paper on CBDCs, inviting dialogue from the public.
  • Later that same year, 2022, the RBZ carried out consultations and ran a consumer perception survey
  • In early 2023, the RBZ was still inviting input from the public on the CBDCs

CBDC

We talked extensively about CBDCs before but here is the gist of what that is.

CBDCs are the digital form of a nation’s currency. The Reserve Bank RBZ) would issue, regulate and control the CBDC.

It is not a new currency. Rather, we would be introducing a digital token/virtual form of the RTGS$. So, it is backed by the full faith and credit of the RBZ, whatever that’s worth.

Ah, and there goes the excitement and/or fear. The structured currency is more of the same, whatever plagues the RTGS$ will also plague the CBDC because they are essentially the same thing in different forms.

You can dig into what CBDCs are all about here: Zim govt looking at central bank digital currency, what is that and why won’t it fix our problems

It could be something else

The structured currency remark could just mean currency reforms like changes in currency denominations, the introduction of new security features, or adjustments to the monetary policy framework.

Or maybe the President is talking about adjustments to interest rates, inflation targets, or foreign exchange policies as bringing structure to our currency.

Another possibility is that we will be pegging our currency to another currency, to stabilise exchange rates. I really hope it’s not this. We tried pegging our currency to the USD before and it didn’t work.

Or the Zimbabwean govt really is introducing a new currency. One not tainted by the failures of the ZW$ and RTGS$. I don’t think this will work either because the fundamentals are not right for the introduction of a new currency. It would just fail.

Anyway, it’s only a matter of time. We shall know what’s what soon enough when we start using the new structured currency.

26 comments

  1. Juno

    Aaaaarggghhhh

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    Oh God! Here we go again!

    Reply
  3. The Last Don

    It’s like we are the guinea pigs of economic mismanagement. Everything which has been tried has failed. From Agro Bills right up to the RTGS. What makes them think this “Structured Currency” will work. Are they fearing an economic Tshabangu will pop out of the market should they leave it without structures?

    Reply
    1. Always Off Topic

      No no , we want unstructured ambiguity, it works I tell you.

      Reply
    2. Leonard Sengere

      I think “guinea pigs” is a spot on term. This must be the matrix and we’ve been chosen as a test site, an economic Area 51.

      Reply
  4. Always Off Topic

    And yes ladies and gents it’s that time again. Is this Mangudya ‘s last salvo? A parting gift we can remember him by. Either way, Hokoyo , take cover!!!!

    Reply
    1. Zuze

      The Bond note failed;

      The ZW$L (whatever that was) failed;

      The Gold Coins failed;

      The Mini-gold Mosies (sounded as irritating as the night mossies) failed,

      Enter the latest experiment “Structured Currency ” Bound to fail just as Bearer Cheques, Agro-Dealer cheques.

      Maybe we are going to get Gold Mafia cheques

      Reply
      1. Leonard Sengere

        Gold Mafia cheques 😂😂😂 I would be behind those.

        But yah, looking at the list of everything that’s failed makes for painful reading.

        Reply
  5. James

    For Zimbabwe to recover there is more to do than introduce a new currency. Infact points below (and more) need to be addressed and we would not need a “new” currency. No need to re-invent the wheel
    1. Corruption Kills and the culture within the country that has developed over the last decade has got steadily worse with regard corruption at every level. Unfortunately, the rule of law has been so blatantly disregarded at the highest level that it has rotted the lowest as well. When the rift between the official and the black-market rates allows for money to be made by those with access to official funds there is no incentive for them to control the market. In fact, the bigger the gap, the more there is to be made by those with the access.
    2. Fiscal control within Govt does not exist, if the funds are not in the account then just add a zero to the balance and pay out anyway. In order to secure more funds Govt don’t control themselves but try and tax the citizens that are legal to death. Those on the fringes and in the informal sector make more while legal business is throttled.
    3. Whatever the currency the market needs to determine the rate, having a false official rate when payments are allowed in RTGS way overinflates the USD price required. If the rate was market set (meaning no double rate) this would not happen and cost of living would be down allowing citizens and business to budget effectively. Fair marks up aside, product that is landed in Zimbabwe at $1 cannot be sold for $3. That is just criminal but in Zimbabwe is standard practice.

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      I couldn’t agree more. Corruption, poor fiscal control and command-style exchange rate management have been our undoing for decades now. We can innovate as much as we want on quasi-currencies, structured currencies, CBDCs etc but those fundamentals will doom all our attempts. Those guys know this and so it’s disappointing that they go through with stuff like this.

      Reply
      1. Tito

        Let them try. Zimbabwean grandma cooked stones and get something to consume. Kkkk

        Reply
  6. Tiger Mutu

    Well, since Panonetsa (Nkathazile)was shipped out, perhaps the new guy in town has a magic wand hopefully

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      He better have one because the mess he is inheriting requires the supernatural.

      Reply
  7. AOWB

    Maybe it will be backed by Zimbabwe’s massive assets – gold , diamonds, and many Rare earth elements. REEs god Zimbabwe!!

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      Will we reintroduce the gold standard? That would be the day.

      Reply
  8. Chibhalo

    Let us wait and see what it all means. Writing a negative article about something that is unknown yet is poor journalism

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      We already know that the fundamentals are not right. Something even Mthuli has been telling us for years. The currency is doomed to fail, whatever form it takes.

      Reply
  9. Tired Zimbo

    Here we go again

    Reply
  10. Mistubish Pajero

    We need sit down and refresh our minds it’s not easy to run economy in a bad state

    Reply
  11. lindo

    “… a digital token/virtual form of the RTGS$.”
    Sounds a lot like Ecocash

    Reply
  12. Ishmael

    Let us give a try nothing to lose

    Reply
    1. On your marks, get ready, Bank Run!!!

      Sure, just pardon me as I convert every last electronic cent I have into USD cash before we begin. Not that anything bad will happen

      Reply
  13. Bill

    We all know the one and only solution. An honest, non corrupt government in power in Zimbabwe.
    But Oscar Pistorius has for more chance of getting athlete’s foot than this!!!!!

    Reply
  14. Mukanya

    Wishful thinking behind liquor shop..

    Reply
  15. Michael Souris

    It’s simply more zpf BS! Still, citizens have only themselves to blame! They’ve refused point blank, to do ANYTHING to get rid of the cause of all their self-inflicted problem, namely ZANU-PF, and worse is to come. I’ll bet the greenback returns full time, soon! Now, even that idiot Cross is getting in on the act, from the look of it, and he was at one point declared insolvent! Shows you what idiots Zimbabwean citizens are, keeping zpf in place, and doing nothing, since the 1980’s, to get a credible alternative in place… More economic ruin is assured, but then that’s what you stupid citizens voted for, and show no interest in getting out of your self-inflicted mess as well!

    Reply
  16. Tito

    Let them try. Zimbabwean grandma cooked stones and get something to consume. Kkkk

    Reply

