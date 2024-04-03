Starlink in Zimbabwe: Techies Find Ways to Disguise Kits, Evading Authorities

In a country choked by high internet costs and limited options, Zimbabweans are turning to remarkable ingenuity. Facing arrest and equipment seizure for using Starlink, tech-savvy individuals have devised a way to disguise the kits.

One such individual who communicated anonymously with us here Techzim has said he’s helping people hide their Starlink terminals from the authorities.

They modify the terminal so that it looks like a solar panel, or just a light. They are also able to make it work without the indoor router, removing any evidence of the presence of a Starlink connection, even if the authorities suspect, or a neighbour snitches.

The modified terminal would look something like this:

He explained:

We work with the Starlink Gen 2 terminal. We crack it open, and modify it so that it runs on 12v DC. The unit is then able to fit inside either a solar panel or a street light.

Converting it this way also enables us to do away with the cable and the Starlink router.

He said customers are loving the modified kit.

The product has been a hit in the market as users love the stealthy element about it. No one knows that there’s Starlink on site as the solar panel and/or street light are ordinary off the shelf products.

On the legal grey area they are playing in providing a service to people whom the law considers criminal, the source said:

This has been necessitated after seeing people being arrested for wanting a cheaper Internet solution. We do not provide Starlink kits but convert a client’s unit for them.

My focus is on providing a valuable service that helps people access affordable and reliable internet solutions. My goal is to offer innovative and discreet modifications to Starlink units, allowing users to enjoy high-speed internet without drawing unnecessary attention.

In today’s digital age, connectivity is more crucial than ever, and I’m committed to helping individuals stay connected in a way that suits their needs and preferences. Whether it’s through hidden Starlink units or other creative solutions, I’m here to support my clients in achieving seamless internet connectivity.

The Starlink issue has been topical in Zimbabwe for several months now.

Zimbabweans want Starlink because it offers cheaper internet compared to fibre and and other ways (like LTE, ADSL, Mobile data) to connect to the internet in Zimbabwe. The government however says it’s illegal to use it because SpaceX, the US based company offering Starlink, is not licensed to provide internet services in Zimbabwe.

A Starlink month’s subscription in Zimbabwe is about $40 for unlimited internet. Compare that to anything between $140 and $400 for an unlimited usage internet interconnection from providers like TelOne (government owned), Liquid (the largest by network size and subscribers), Dandemutande, Telco, Powertel and others.

Mobile data providers also charge quite significantly more. The largest provider, Econet, has 25GB priced at $38 a month.

The difference in monthly subscriptions between Starlink and the Incumbents has been significant enough, the black market for Starlink kits continues to thrive. The government is trying to enforce the regulations where they can. There have been at least 2 arrests for the Starlink crime.

The minister of ICT for her part, has promised to look into why the internet is so expensive in Zimbabwe, but has already warned while she’s interested in more access, she’s also needs the operators to run viable businesses. Which probably means you shouldn’t be too hopeful there.

  1. Dereck

    Pindula free app is still down, tried going to tech news and back to pindula jobs but still its giving error message on the pindula jobs site

    Reply
    1. lsk

      Try uninstalling the app and re-downloading the latest version here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news&hl=en&gl=US

      Please send screenshot on hello at pindula dot com if you have any issues

      Reply
  2. Muzukuru wa ED

    I knew it, the Zimbabweans i know will find a way to use Starlink in disguise but muchenjere kuti ZRP ichafamba ichikudumurisa vanhu ma solar mudzimba kuti ione kuti munei mu solar panel

    Reply
    1. sadney

      That is practically impossible thing to do. They should simply swallow their price and let those who can afford use because zimboz will always find a way outside the net of the authorities

      Reply
      1. Jus sayin

        Again its scary if a situation where they want to shut down internet (not saying i want it to happen, but in case of a future coup) they would need absolute silence. But with starlink most governments are afraid there wont be censorship anymore and dictatorship.

        Reply
        1. Anonymous

          So why publishing their secret

          Reply
          1. Anonymous

            Kkkk thinking the same.. This article exposes the whole deal

            Reply
            1. Anonymous

              “One such individual who communicated anonymously with us here Techzim…” I think the guy just wanted to get the grapevine juices flowing with a little publicity. Plus I guess they figured they technically aren’t breaking the law by customising a customers property. After all, they aren’t involved in providing the service or importing the kit. A judge might disagree but lets see how it goes.

              Reply
  3. Inspector Gadget

    Zimbabwe. Too much stick and not enough carrot! Can you even be mad at this? The need for affordable and quality connectivity is real out here. Gov can’t continue to be blind to that fact. Let Starlink in and collect vat. Let G6 in and 🕵️🚨🚔🔎👩‍💻. Give networks and ISPs conditional tax breaks they can pass on to their clients. Create digital nomad friendly policies including visas (all that money is going to asia and europe right now). Not everything has to be a battle.

    Reply
    1. HE.

      Inspector Gadget, you never let us down. Sober Sense….

      Reply
  4. sadney

    That is practically impossible thing to do for the gvt to continue searching for the terminals on properties.They should simply swallow their price and let those who can afford use because zimboz will always find a way outside the net of the authorities

    Reply
    1. The Or∆cle

      They like the Black Market you see, were you use chisimba and not brain. Brings out all many of unsavory characters.

      Reply
  5. Tech

    Once starlink is given license (if it ever happens) to broadcast signal in Zim and we start factoring in taxes the prices will likely go up.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Africa in general has been getting consistent discounts off of the actual full price. I think as long as Elon can bank that $60 or so he’s getting from other African countries, there is a chance it would still come under $100 for subs. Kits can still be imported from the neighbourhood, but official local units would probably be still competitive with setup costs of some local ISP, worse still if there is financing.

      Reply
      1. Bitclub Family

        Netflix $10, Disney Plus about the same. Once Starlink has numbers, they will recoup their cost. They may not even be in the game for Internet but humanity, who knows, but the price may get to $20 100Mbps, unlimited data.

        #Zvawo
        #DJ Nungu
        #Betterlife
        #Kundisu tadii ko’

        Reply
        1. Nokia 3310

          Exploring the Role of Linux in Accelerating Time-to-Market for Embedded Systems PAPER WITHIN: Computer Science, Embedded Systems AUTHORS: Jesper Persson, Josua Alexandersson TUTOR: Jérõme Landré JÖNKÖPING May 2023 A Mixed Methods Approach

          Reply
  6. Chebar

    What’s his number, I want one modified

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Its a trap!😂

      Reply
      1. Jakara jakara

        How much is the customization

        Reply
  7. Anonymous

    I know many pple with starlink

    Reply
  8. Mr Musk

    Tipei number dze maTechs

    Reply
  9. Mputa

    Very poor price comparison.

    Starlink = 150Mbps bandwidth costing $50/month

    Other ISPs ~ averaging 50Mbps bandwidth costing > $8,000

    Reply
    1. Gen. Tekeshe

      Kurohwa pasi peTSOKA!

      $150 x 12 months =

      $40 x 12 months =

      USA GDP per Capita ?
      Zimbabwe GDP per Capita.

      You mean they earn way more than the average Zimbabwean and they have access to highspeed affordable data. Yes and Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, HBO, Food Network, NFL and Pizza for $1 a slice, no not a small slice, an uncommonly large slice of Pizza. Can you choose your own toppings like Subway, y∆y!

      Reply
      1. The Or∆cle

        Asi Kommander, ku states regulator wavo vanoedza kuita level paying field. Hameno kuti ma ISP anobhara ma licence fee epamusoro. Kune anti trust futi, hameno something about a browser. Ku South it’s easy to start an MVNO, just take $300,000 USD to Cell C and they will set it up for you, just like that. Kenya is also doing very well on that aspect, light touch regulation. I can understand why the networks would not welcome Starlink. They have a very difficult environment and fees that must be passed on to someone along the line. Yes, they will say it’s not fair we paid a lot of money for this licence,but they haven’t paid. Unorohwa Mari Rasta ukatadza kui recover. I don’t know the legal workings but Space irimu territory Yani? Wait until the Liz∆rd X1 connects direct to a Mobile Base Station in Space. It coming. Thank you Mr. Musk. The man spent 40 something billion on X, why? Freedom of Speech and updating you on the progress and habitation of Earthlings on Mars. Sorry Sir, I went on a bit of a tangent, I just have so many questions.

        Reply
  10. Kobr∆ Kommander

    SpaceX yakapedza ma sports. Checkmate!

    Reply
  11. Gundamwenda

    Zvikanetsa inochererwa pasi mugarden, vamwe vakabuda negold muhandbag wani.

    Reply
    1. RPG 44

      Garden mu dining. Kwedu. Tajamuka tamuka.

      Reply
      1. Dhadha.🦆

        Hatidi varikufara muno, urikuseka chianti? tinochivharisa chigroup chenyu. He’ man to man ma, to man man chii chacho. Ndomavhara mabhawa ese Aya, hamundizive mushe.

        Reply
        1. 2√2

          2315: Gen. Tongo has entered the chat…..
          2315: 2Boy has entered the chat…..
          23:16 Madara Uchiha has entered the chat…..
          23:16 Desert Fox has entered the chat…..

          Reply
          1. Gen. Tongo

            What are you telling me!

            He doesn’t want to share?

            Why, why is he so special. Haiwawo, that’s what he used to do.

            You had your chance, you messed it up. You have no one to blame but yourself.

            What bloody man is that. ^From the front Sir.

            See to it he is attended.

            Now back to you. If you ever do that again, so help me£¢€¥. Get him out of my sight and reeducate him on what it means to be a Comrade.

            Reply
        2. Boba Fete

          Thank you Sir, I thought he would never leave. I have never seen anyone who hates fun so much. He just wants everyone to be miserable with him, and scared. You should also think about sending a Mandalorian to his Butchery.

          Reply
  12. Kobr∆ Kommander

    Zimbabwe remains undefeated. Now we are going after a space company because we are afraid of those little lights in the night sky. You were warned.

    Reply
  13. Snitch Mofo

    Snitch of the year goes to yours truly!

    Reply
  14. Jobs Mabasa. M’koma Stavo.

    Reply
  15. Madara Uchiha. ∆Sharigan∆

    If I was an ISP in Zimbabwe, I would look for ways to make my Network give us the best return on investment. So where can we cut costs without affecting the users experience online. A data centers with mirrors. Magirazi anochemgeta ma Linux image, latest torrents, popular torrents. I wouldn’t want a situation were 10 users are downloading or streaming the same episode of The Bachelor from the public internet. They will just pull it from our local mirror without having to go on to the internet, we save bandwidth for other tasks, it’s cheaper and the users watches in 2K with no glitches. What about a mirror fr YouTube, I’m not sure but tinker tailor soldier spy, someone will figure it out. A if there is an Xain of local high sort out content, it’s cheaper for the ISPs and MNOs. A why haven’t you invested in companies that compliment your business. No, I don’t mean to take their idea and mess it up, collaboration is better. Apple is making movies. Amazon makes Movies. Sony Makes Movies. MTV Makes Movies. Verizon does the lot, Xfinity. Then others think the US companies are bonkers. Vano’onera kumberi, ndizvo zvinotora Mari inotenga, brings the best out of society.

    Reply
  16. CPU Backbencher 263

