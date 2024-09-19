Press Release: TelOne on Becoming Starlink Authorised Reseller

TelOne has issued a press release meant to clarify some things about its Authorised Reseller partnership with Starlink.

The release follows ridicule on Zimbabwe’s social media, with many people calling the company a runner for Starlink and that this was a sign of failure. Of course this is just silly – distributing Starlink is actually quite smart, and furthers the company’s business.

TelOne clarifies that their partnership with Starlink is so they can serve Starlink enterprise customers, and not consumers.

For consumers, the best way to get Starlink remains just going to starlink.com directly and ordering the kit there. Payment can be done easily using an EcoCash Virtual Mastercard, and because EcoCash is available almost everywhere in Zimbabwe, anyone really can pay for their Starlink themselves.

Here’s the full press release from TelOne on becoming an Starlink Authorised Reseller

TelOne now Official Authorized Starlink Renner of Enterprise Solutions in Zimbabwe Harare September 18, 2023: TelOne (Private) Limited has been authorised to be the Official Starlink Reseller in Zimbabwe. This partnership with Starlink is a ground-breaking development in TelOne’s efforts to provide innovative intemet solutions to all Zimbabweans. Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology offers high-speed internet access, crucial for bridging the digital divide, especially in underserved and remote communities. “By leveraging Starlink’s global satellite network, TelOne will be able to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions for enterprise clients. This is additional to other connectivity solutions that TelOne is already offering on fibre, 4G LTE, and satellite (geostationary) for enterprise, wholesale, and consumer market segments. Data Centre, Cloud solutions, and cyber security services are key offerings that complement our connectivity solutions. “TelOne has always been active in the satellite space the years and the latest partnership shows that the company embraces new technologies as they are rolled out,” TelOne Chief Executive Officer Eng. Lawrence Nkala said. With this authorization, TelOne (Pvt) Ltd is now empowered to finalize and operationalize its agreement with Starlink. “This means we will be able to pre-register enterprise clients on Starlink through TelOne and provide and end-to-end solution including kits, installation and monthly subscription payments. “We are excited about the possibilities this will bring to both urban and underserved areas, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind in the digital age. Under this partnership we wil be focusing on the Enterprise clients and further information will be communicated as the product is rolled out into the market,” Eng Nkala said This development underscores TelOne’s unwavering commitment to expanding reliable and high-quality internet access across the nation.

